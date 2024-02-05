Tflow Da Producer crafting musical success for Bulawayo’s rising stars

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Tflow Da Producer is gaining prominence in the music industry for his exceptional skills as a producer stationed in Bulawayo.

Operating from the Mzilikazi Manwele Beer Garden phone shop, Tflow Da Producer, born Nyasha Chiputu, has a passion for music that traces its roots back to his childhood. He has ascended to prominence, collaborating with established artistes and nurturing emerging talents.

“I officially started music production in 2019, although it was an inherent talent. During my A-levels, I would create beats using just my laptop and earphones. Even before receiving my A-level results, I was already recording for my friends on the beats I produced,” shared Tflow.

Already, Tflow has collaborated with renowned artistes such as Ma9nine, Fab G, Silent Killer, Bazooker and Hwindi Prezident. His production prowess echoes through hit songs like Shota and Ulotsholiwe by Ma9, and Uthandando lwakho by Ma9, Fab G, and Bazooker.

In addition to his work with established artistes, Tflow dedicates time to nurturing up-and-coming talents. Dot.6ix, Dice, Jah Promo, and Mr Kutchy are just a few of the promising artistes he has worked with.

However, Tflow candidly acknowledges the challenges encountered on his journey.

“It’s not as easy as I initially thought. Daily, you have to take steps to enhance your skills and gain more experience,” he revealed.

One significant hurdle has been the scarcity of proper equipment, especially in the initial stages.

“Getting capital to buy equipment is challenging when no one believes in your work,” he explained.

Tflow also underscores the importance of effective marketing, which often demands financial resources.

Despite these obstacles, Tflow remains resolute in his pursuit of his dreams.

“If you have a dream, go for it. Nothing is impossible; it only takes hard work, consistency, passion, and prayers,” Tflow asserts.

Tflow’s ultimate goal is to elevate Bulawayo’s talent to an international level through the transformative power of music.