Thabani Gonye inducted into Augustana Hall of Fame

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Olympic Committee president Thabani Gonye has been inducted into the Augustana University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The other inductees are Ali Adamson (women’s basketball), Nate Baumann (baseball), Ben Nauman (football), Jay Sherer (wrestling), Rachel Stangler (women’s cross country and track & field), Kristi Villar (softball) and Brad Wierda (football).

Gonye holds 14 top-10 marks in Augustana track history. He is the school record holder in the 60m dash in a time of 6.79 seconds and is a member of the 4×400 indoor and outdoor school record-holding relay teams.

He earned three All-America honours including a national runner-up in 1993 with the 4×400 relay team.

He was a two-time NCC Outdoor Champion and holds the third-best time in South Dakota College history with his 46.79 in the 400m.

Gonye is currently serving as the President of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee. He is a 1998 graduate of Augustana.

