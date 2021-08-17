Thailand women’s cricket team trains in Harare

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Thailand national women’s cricket team held its first training session in Harare on Monday ahead of the series against Zimbabwe in the capital.

The Thailand team arrived in the country on Sunday and immediately got down to business.

The two sides will play four one-day matches and three T20Is at Takashinga Sports Club in a bio-secure bubble with no fans.

The series is part of preparations for Global and Regional World Cup Qualifiers set for November in Zimbabwe that both sides will be involved in.

Soon after completion of the series against Thailand, the Zimbabwe women’s team will leave for Botswana to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier scheduled for September 7-20.

Fixtures

Wednesday 18 August 2021 – 1st One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Friday 20 August 2021 – 2nd One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Sunday 22 August 2021 – 3rd One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Tuesday 24 August 2021 – 4th One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Friday 27 August 2021 – 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Sunday 29 August 2021 – 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Monday 30 August 2021 – 3rd T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)