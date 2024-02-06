Thaluso Da Poet celebrates the power of words in Ngibonile

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A THALUSO Da Poet, a talented poet from Mawane village in Gwanda South, is set to launch his second album, Ngibonile, at the end of this month.

The poet, who is signed under Moyoxide Ideations, an arts organisation led by Nkulumane MP and poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo, will unveil his new project on 21 February at Hope Centre from 2pm.

The album consists of 12 tracks: Mama, Asifani, Ubuhlungu featuring Dr Gasolo and Nxayezwe, Ekhaya featuring Nxayezwe, Ngibonile, Perfect (Ed Sheeran cover), Ungihlukumezelani featuring Lucy Da Poet, Tribute – Ma Eli, Your Heart My Hut, A special message featuring Moyoxide, Khokhela zingene featuring Imbongi Yomqingo and Kwakhala Nyonini.

Thaluso Da Poet said the album is a way of expressing himself and celebrating the power of words.

“The words are calling, and I must answer. The rhythm is beating, and I must join the dance. My soul is yearning, and it must be heard. The time has come for my second poetry album to be birthed. The album seeks to promote culture and language at the same time things we meet in our society. I hope this album will help us understand who we are. Through the album, people should know who they are, where do they belong, be satisfied with what we have and what we are,” said Thaluso Da Poet.

He also said he plans to take poetry to the grassroots level this year.

“I want to build the solid foundation and create the culture of words in the region. I am plan to engage with the many poets so we can take this poetry culture forward working closely with other creatives. After the launch, a poetry video is on the desk as this is also a way of taking poetry to the people,” said Thaluso Da Poet.

@mthabisi_mthire