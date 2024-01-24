Thandanani Women’s Ensemble challenges stereotypes with ‘Kugug’othandayo’ movement

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The legendary music outfit, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, refuses to let age define their existence and prominence in the industry as they are set to launch a movement dubbed “Kugug’othandayo”. This street lingo is popular and simply depicts a situation where elderly people are found doing things that society may define as those of young people.

With ages ranging from 42 to 72, the group that preserves culture through traditional dance has been in the industry for 44 years. They continue to defy stereotypes and challenge societal norms.

The ensemble consists of 11 members, including Florence Sithole (72), Nomalungelo Mpengesi (56), Thandiwe Dube (49), Aginetha Ntutha (57), Sibongile Mpofu (62), Enethi Nkomo (58), Sizalobuhle Khumalo (58), Thandanani Khumalo (42), Siphiwe Ndlovu (62), Sibonisile Luphahla (42), and Milika Moyo (69).

“As we kick-start 2024, we’re launching a movement called ‘Kugug’othandayo’ because, as grannies, we still love ourselves. Kugug’othandayo is our way of expressing that age is just a number. You can be 72 years old and still be a sweet 16 in heart and body.

“The primary goal of the movement is to inspire other ladies not to lose hope due to their age. We aim to help them stay fit and strong through our artistic work. Thandanani is a group of females aiming to grow our culture while simultaneously assisting each other in maintaining fitness and strength,” said the group’s director, Florence Sithole.

She added that they plan to introduce new dance moves this year.

Sithole underlined the group’s commitment to staying relevant by incorporating youthful strategies despite their decades-long presence in the industry.

“As a group, we continuously recruit new youngsters who assist us in leveraging technological advancements, focusing on advertising our brand across various platforms such as Facebook and others.”

Thandanani Ensemble which has won numerous awards at provincial and national level aims to initiate various projects to ensure the longevity of its brand. Among these initiatives is teaching traditional dance to school teachers to impart cultural knowledge and the significance of traditional songs and dances to children.

While Sithole expressed gratitude for their recognition at the 2023 Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), she lamented the lack of support in the industry, hindering their desired growth.

“As the Thandanani group, we lack promoters and face monetary challenges. Despite the struggles, I encourage emerging artistes never to give up. Whether there’s money or not, they should keep pushing in the industry, as one-day things will surely change,” she advised.

Reflecting on the industry’s evolution since its inception, Sithole highlighted a memorable moment in their career when they were treated like royalty at a women’s festival in Swaziland, emphasising the disparity in appreciation between local and international recognition. She noted that although new dance skills like “ama60s” have been introduced, the local lack of support remains a constant challenge. – @mthabisi_mthire