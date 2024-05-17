Thando Nkomo elected president of Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations

Chronicle Writer

COMMUNICATIONS specialist and former media and journalism lecturer, Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, has been elected president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) following its Annual General Meeting held last week Friday.ZIPR announced the new leadership in a latest statement.

A seasoned communications professional who has been an active member of ZIPR for several years, it said Mr Nkomo takes over from Hazel Zisanhi, who completed a successful two-year term as the institute’s president.

He will be deputised by Mr Charles Sadondo with Roberta Katunga as secretary.

Mr Darling Ndlovu joins the ZIPR council as a council member while Zisanhi remains on council as an ex-officio member assuming responsibility for the public relations and membership portfolio, in which capacity she is expected to use her considerable experience to support the growth initiatives of the Institute.

Mr Nkomo has expressed his commitment to meeting the expectations of the institute’s members and to the promotion of the public relations profession in Zimbabwe.

“The election of the new council comes at a time when there has been tremendous interest among public relations practitioners in ongoing professional development programmes and platforms that enable them to network, collaborate and contribute to the sustained growth of public relations in Zimbabwe,” he said following his election.

“It is our intention to not only meet the needs of local public relations practitioners in this regard but to fulfil our role as a thought leader that the private sector, Government and civil society can trust to provide guidance and counsel, especially at a time when there is need for careful navigation towards attaining national development goals and the international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

ZIPR has been the national body for public relations professionals for almost 67 years, having been founded in 1957.

“The new council is committed to continuing to promote excellence, ethical behaviour and professional development in the field of public relations,” said Mr Nkomo.

“We will continue to provide a platform for our members to network, share knowledge and collaborate in fostering growth and advancement within the public relations industry.”

Meanwhile, International Public Relations Association (IPRA) board member and chair of the association’s United Kingdom and Ireland Chapter Jacqueline Purcell, who is a ZIPR Fellow and former ZIPR president, has extended her congratulations to the new ZIPR president and noted the longstanding relationship between ZIPR and IPRA.