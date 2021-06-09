Thando Ntini makes Dolphins move, hoping for more game time

South Africa’s rising star Thando Ntini is looking forward to calling Kingsmead Stadium home when he joins the Dolphins, hoping to feature heavily for the trophy-winning team.

Ntini, son of former Proteas great Makhaya, joins the Dolphins after a season with the Titans and says that moving back to the sea is a homecoming.

“Coming to Durban is returning to familiar conditions for me,” said 20-year-old Ntini.

“I’m a coastal boy so I didn’t really enjoy the Highveld too much, but I learnt a lot in my time there and I think I can bring a lot of those lessons with me to Durban.”

A common thread for players moving is game time and getting more opportunities. For Ntini, this is the case as well.

“I wanted to be in an environment where I am going to play a lot more than I did last season,” said the fast bowler.

“My move here was about more playing time and more time on the field and I know that I need to capitalise on the next few years in my career.

“I also really wanted to work with the coaching staff at the Dolphins. To work with Duzi (Mbatha), Imraan (Khan) and Quinton (Friend) is something I am really looking forward to.”

Ensuring that he is front of mind for selectors across all formats of the game is something that Ntini hopes to achieve during his time with the Durban provincial outfit.

“Being first choice across all formats is the goal and hopefully, I can settle in well with the guys now during pre-season,” he said.

“This is so that when it is time for the team to be picked for that first game I am on the team sheet.”

The Dolphins spinners have come to the fore over the past few seasons and have become proven match-winners for the side.

This is a strength of the Dolphins, but Ntini knows that there is still an important role for seamers to play.

“It’s important that the seamers take responsibility with Keshav (Maharaj) with the Proteas most of the time and Subs (Prenenlan Subrayen) also breaking into the national set-up,” said Ntini.

“That gives us seamers the opportunity to stake a claim and make an impact,” he added.

Fitting in and adapting to the Durban lifestyle won’t prove to be difficult for Ntini, who has a good relationship with the bulk of the players in the squad.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with and against most of the guys at national Under 19 level and at an amateur level,” said Ntini.

“It’s not like I am going into a completely new environment not knowing anyone. I am pretty familiar with everyone and have a pretty decent bond with everyone in the side.”

Bowling coach Quinton Friend has turned the Dolphins attack into one of the most successful in the country and working with the former Dolphins seamer is an exciting prospect for Ntini.

“It will be my first experience working with Quinton so I am excited and his work doesn’t go unseen,” he continued.

“I think it’s important that I go into the pre-season with an open mind and take in as much as I can.” – News24.com