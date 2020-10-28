Thandy Dhlana album launch, Credisi, postponed to pave way for Cal Vin burial

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

In honour of the late Zim Hip Hop king, Cal Vin, two events, Thandy Dhlana’s album launch and Credisi’s grand finale slated for Friday and Saturday respectively have been postponed to allow artistes to bury the late rapper.

Thandy Dhlana was supposed to release her album, Inganekwane this Friday through a live performance on Facebook.

However, due to Cal Vin’s death she has postponed the event to next month.

“As a fraternity, we’re mourning and as such, we shall wait for everything to be done in terms of the funeral and burial. We have to respect that because Cal Vin was part of our lives. To us, he’s our hero and we need to give him a hero’s send of,” said Kudakwashe Takundwa, spokesperson for both Thandy Dhlana and Credisi.

On Saturday, it was supposed to be the grandfinale of the Credisi platform that has, for the past one year, been entertaining people with acts from Bulawayo. It has been postponed to November 6.

Cal Vin performed at the Credisi platform that is broadcast live on Iyasa’s Facebook page in June. – @bonganinkunzi