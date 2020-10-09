Thandy Dhlana returns with Inganekwane album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwe songstress Thandy Dhlana will launch her album titled Inganekwane at the end of this month after a seven-year sabbatical.

Dhlana whose album will be launched on various digital platforms, said earlier this year that motherhood had forced her to take a long break.

The other songs on the album are Siyaxabana, Ukuthanda, I Still Feel The Gap, I Miss Home, Ulilanga Lami, Butterfly, Hamba, Khonale and Chidzoka.

Dhlana said she worked with seasoned artistes to produce the album and is therefore confident it is going to be a success.

“The album is a mixture of different genres and therefore appeals to a wide audience. On the production of the album I worked with Cyd Bass (Sydney Mutsinze) on bass guitar, Samuzik on lead guitar, Prince Joel Nyoni on keys, Obey Mudiwa on drums, Celine Sky and Delukes were backing vocalists,” she said.

Since joining the music industry, Dhlana has managed to produce hits such as Hamba Khululeka, Ngikuthand’ekuseni, Makanaka, Ngeke and Ongaziwayo. She has also worked with renowned dancer Sandra Ndebele under her Intombi Zomqangala group.

She is also part of the all-female Imbube group Nobuntu.