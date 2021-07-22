Thandy Dhlana works on Butterfly visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Songstress Thandy Dhlana who bounced back with an eventful launch of her Inganekwane album last year is preparing to launch visuals of one of the tracks titled Butterfly to be released on Friday.

Dhlana, whose album was launched on various digital platforms after a seven-year sabbatical said she is back in full force to reclaim her position in the cutthroat industry.

In an interview, the artiste who is behind hits Hamba Khululeka, Ngikuthand’ekuseni, Makanaka and Ngeke said the pandemic has been a blow to her career, but she is fighting hard to stay in the game as she is avoiding going into yet another hiatus.

“It had been a while since I had given my fans value for their money, but I feel now is the time to reclaim my space. The pandemic has derailed the targeted plans as I’d planned to launch my first visuals through an event with limited numbers, but unfortunately, the arts sector is closed thus I’ll be launching online,” said Dhlana.

She said she hopes the forthcoming video will appease her fans as it will give them comforting scenarios at a time that their spirits have been dampened due to the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to claim lives.

“The video is an FMG production. It’s light with an airy feel that’ll definitely put smiles on people’s faces. Through the Butterfly visuals, I intend to spread love, joy, peace and happiness just like what a butterfly symbolises,” Dhlana said.

The talented versatile musician who was one of the lead vocalists who serenaded many with their performance of Songs of Lozikeyi at the Bulawayo Arts Festival said she is working with the Loziba Movement on a production that will once again awe fans.

She urged people to watch out for more interesting works from her on her social media platforms. Dhlana who has worked with renowned musician Sandra Ndebele under her Intombi Zomqangala group is also part of the acclaimed all-female Imbube group Nobuntu. Her music is an intersection of soul, jazz, reggae and traditional Zimbabwean music.

Other songs on her Inganekwane album are Siyaxabana, Ukuthanda, I Still Feel The Gap, I Miss Home, Ulilanga Lami, Hamba, Khonale and Chidzoka. [email protected] mthabisi_mthire