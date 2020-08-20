That Nkayi girl means business! . . . Charms fans with forthcoming Amapiano single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RECENTLY, Germany-based rapper, Awa Khiwe who had been on a four-year hiatus told fans that she was back with a bang and if a teaser of her House/Amapiano EP she is working on with German music producer, Buddy Meyerholz is anything to go by, she means every single word.

Awa, born Awakhiweumuzi Sibanda, shared a live video of her in studio earlier in the week where she was recording an Amapiano single. Listening to the track, it is certain it is going to be a banger, not just locally, but likely internationally as the piano rhythm and her vocals are incredible.

Speaking from her base in Germany, Awa, now referred to as That Nkayi Girl as she has been going all out in promoting her home area, said the forthcoming project is assurance that she is back with a bang.

She said the song which she shared during her live on Facebook would be released soon as a single.

“The song with a surprise title was produced by Buddy Meyerholz in Berlin, Germany. We’re working on a House EP together. The song will be released as a single soon, but I’m not sure of the exact date yet,” said Awa.

She said those who were charmed by the teaser are yet to be taken on a mind-blowing journey as she is going all out with the forthcoming EP which she wants to use as an announcement of her return to the music scene.

“I don’t limit myself (when producing music). I try to spread my wings as far as I can and this is just the beginning as greater things are yet to come.”

In addition, Awa said fans should also expect a Gqom single which she worked on with DJ Tira three years ago.

“One of my first works, away from hip-hop was when I worked with DJ Tira on a Gqom song in 2017. That song will be released soon too so fans are in for a treat,” said Awa.

Quizzed how many songs the EP will have, she said: “I’m not sure as we’re just working on recording the songs for now. We’ll decide that later.”

Awa has been quite busy of late as she featured on Msiz’Kay’s Ngawuz’Umoya Wami, a track which has become a hit. – @mthabisi_mthire.