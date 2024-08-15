The 44th SADC Summit, Gdansk declaration and an excitable DA

Nobleman Runyanga, Correspondent.

ZIMBABWE and the southern African region are on the homestretch as the clock ticks towards August 17, when the country is set to host the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

The icing on the event is President Mnangagwa’s assumption of the SADC chairmanship.

While most of the region is happy that SADC is meeting again to share best practices and successes as well as to deliberate on how to resolve the various challenges facing the region, some local extensions of the neo-colonialists from the West are having sleepless nights over the matter.

Last year, they attempted to use the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) to try to get former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa into power through the backdoor by influencing the then Head of SEOM, Nevers Mumba to pen a one-sided report.

This was calculated to give the former opposition leader a chance for an electoral victory through fresh polls.

Opposition players in the region are playing the hatchet man against Zimbabwe’s hosting of the impending regional summit. First it was CCC’s Chamisa faction holding an unsanctioned meeting on June 16 this year ostensibly to commemorate the International Day of the African Child at the faction leader, Jameson Timba’s house in Harare.

Naturally, this attracted the attention of law enforcement agents who arrested them. Their excuse for the meeting was silly. Here were nearly 80 adults meeting to commemorate the Day of the African Child. Among the motley group was one juvenile who was later released.

It was clear that the Day of the African Child commemoration was just an excuse and veneer overlaying a political meeting to plot creating mayhem during the Summit to embarrass President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF and Government.

At the end of last month, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (Artuz) official, Robson Chere, anti-Government critic, Vusumuzi Moyo, Namatai Kwekweza, and opposition councillor, Samuel Gwenzi were arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

The four are facing charges of disorderly conduct arising from the protests which they led at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in June in solidarity with Timba and others.

The opposition-leaning Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights (ZLHR) sensationalised the matter by claiming without evidence that they had been abducted by State agents, but nothing was further from the truth.

The world knows that local opposition activists have perfected self-abduction stunts for political mileage and financial gain since May 2020.

The arrest of those who led the protests at the courts is not something out of this world. As I write, the British government is battling with protesters over child murders and Western countries like France, the UK and the US are known the world over for their worse treatment of unruly and rowdy protesters.

So the arrest of Kwekweza and others is not something which the West and its local lapdogs should be hollering about.

The cases against Timba and company as well as that of the four are purely criminal and have nothing to do with local politics as being peddled by those who do not agree with Zanu-PF and Government.

Their aim is to create the impression that Zimbabwe is not suitable to host the Summit. It is a script crafted by the West which is being acted by local and regional players, to deny Zimbabwe the opportunity to host the summit.

As the Summit draws near, all the players are slowly emerging from behind the neo-colonialists’ curtains to act their part.

The apartheid remnant opposition party, the Democratic Alliance of South Africa, recently declared its part on the West’s plan by taking to its website in an attempt to abuse its recent participation in the governance of South Africa through a government of national unity (GNU) by pinioning the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC)’s hand by asking it to influence other SADC countries to move the Summit from Zimbabwe.

The party cited the cases of Timba and others and Kwekweza and company to push its evil agenda against President Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans.

The predominantly white party justified its proposal by claiming that South Africa is “as a leading member of SADC.”

South Africa may be leading other bloc members in other aspects such as the economy, but it is not the leader of the SADC.

It is not the prefect of the bloc. All members are equal and, therefore the issue of a dominant country does not arise.

Those who are familiar with the politics and the geopolitics at play in the region are not surprised by the machinations of the DA and local opposition activists against Zimbabwe.

For decades, the West has been working hard to unseat Zanu-PF and replace it with a pliant regime that it can control and use to loot the country’s vast mineral wealth.

Zimbabwe’s land reform programme, which saw over 300 000 families benefiting, angered the West as the country righted the colonial land distribution wrong which favoured a few hundreds of thousands of whites against millions of landless Zimbabweans.

The fact that Zimbabwe responded to the West’s illegal sanctions by looking East to its decades-old friends such as China and Russia, which supported her liberation struggle, worsened the West’s grudge against Zimbabwe.

It is because of these reasons that the West stands ready to sponsor anyone who nurses a grudge against Zanu-PF.

The West misplacedly fears President Mnangagwa will use his tenure as SADC chair to influence other bloc members to correct land ownership imbalances in their own countries, which will obviously upset the apple cart for their kith and kin in the region.

It is against this background that the Oppenheimer family-owned Brenthurst Foundation and the European Solidarity Centre organised a conference dubbed “Rolling back authoritarianism” in June last year in the Polish port city of Gdansk to deliberate on how to advance the West’s neo-colonial enterprise of maintaining hegemony over some countries using the concepts of democracy and human rights.

The import of the meeting and its 21-point resolutions for Southern Africa and its liberation movement political parties is that the West is moving to squeeze them out of power using other Africans such as former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo and former senior CCC member, Tendai Biti. Zambian citizen and United Party for National Development (UPND) member, Joseph Kalimbwe has also been pushing to have the SADC Summit moved from Zimbabwe to another country.

It is against the foregoing that the childishly DA’s excited suggestion should be understood.

Thankfully, the ANC has stood its ground and refused to entertain the DA’s suggestion.

The DA and other like-minded organisations and individuals should know that nothing and no one will prevent Zimbabwe from hosting the meeting because it is her turn.

Nothing and no one will bar President Mnangagwa from assuming the Chairmanship of the SADC bloc because it is Zimbabwe’s turn. Zimbabwe is not new to fighting the West and its local running dogs.

It has been in the anti-neo-colonialism trenches for decades and has never lost a battle. If the West was honest, it would be the first to admit to Zimbabwe’s might.

The stunts of the Zimbabwean opposition members, the DA’s push to deny Zimbabwe the right to host the 44th SADC Summit and the Brenthurst Foundation’s drive to remove revolutionary parties from power are a wakeup call for liberation movements in the region to close ranks and defend their territory from the predatory West.