The 4Supremos out to conquer Zimbabwe

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THEY say, “Zero is empty, one is solitude, two is a couple and three is a crowd” what is four then?

In the music circles, according to Nutty O’s manager Diana Nheera, four are supremos.

This past weekend saw the coming together and formation of a foursome musical group consisting of Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Holy Ten and iShan, collectively known as the 4Supremos.

The quartet released their debut song, “Kumawere” on Friday and culminated their musical partnership with a VVIP experience dubbed, “Business is Pleasure” on Saturday at the MCM VVIP Club in Harare.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Diana Nheera said the formation of the 4Supremos was to collectively usher in four brands to conquer the scene.

“The idea (behind the formation of the 4 Supremos) is to have the four leading urban brands taking over the scene as a collective in transformational projects and an accompanying tour. Our first concert together was a VVIP event dubbed Business Is Pleasure. We mean business and We are the 4Supremos,” she said.

This is a typical example of creative and entrepreneurial synergies at work as the artistes are leading creatives in the different genres they major in.

Nheera explained how the creative process transformed from word to action.

“So, it was the management teams (who initiated the formation of the 4Supremos). Tamy’s team reached out to me and Ishan’s team and we, together, decided on two other acts, called a meeting and the four artistes and their teams came through so we solidified things and planned a production camp.

“This saw four days of making the song, strategic workshops, and visuals production,” she added.

The song “Kumawere” produced by Manuchie is a love song reinforcing one’s love for their partner through thick and thin. – @eMKlass_49