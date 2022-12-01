The abusive

Everyone who continuously commits crimes like rapists, robbers or murderers were children who grew up in abusive environments. They either saw their father beating their mother or vice versa. Many rapists despise women because of how their mothers or stepmothers might have treated them or because of how their fathers treated their mothers. Many prisons today are full of emotionally hurt individuals who have nowhere to go in life those chains in the prisons can never heal those lives. Armed robbers, murderers and prostitutes standing in the streets at night half-dressed all have emotional problems. They are looking for comfort and protection.

Colossians 3:21

Parents, don’t come down too hard on your children or you’ll crush their spirits. (MSG)

Another version of the Bible says your children will become emotional wrecks. Which means most things that you are seeing in people today happened when they were still children; they were provoked and harassed. They were sullen and morose and started feeling inferior and frustrated, so their emotions and spirit were broken at that time in their lives.

Children That Were Induced with Fear

This is something that parents should take note of! If you have a child that gives problems when it is time for eating or at any other time, never ever use scare tactics like, “the police are coming you better eat, or I’ll call a dog to bite you, or a ghost will come for you, so you must eat”. You are inducing fear in that child and killing his or her confidence. This introduces demonic spirits of fear. Some children hallucinate at night because of that, or when they hear a funny noise they shake and begin to cry because they now have a serious spirit of fear. Who stays at home with your child when you are at work? What words are they using to make your child behave or do something? Be very careful, and teach your maids or babysitters how to speak to your children. My wife and I were flying to South Korea on a certain airline and there was serious turbulence. People were being thrown in the air from their seats. My wife was sleeping and she was thrown up and came back to a sitting position. That is when I saw fear! People were screaming loud, and once they stopped screaming I saw that they were ready to die.

God Bless…

[email protected]