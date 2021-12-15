The agony of pensioners in queues amid Covid-19

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

EVERY day they brave the heat and wet weather to make a beeline at banking halls in Bulawayo’s city centre seeking to access their pensions in cash.

For several hours, they will be standing in meandering queues, moving at a slow pace and often characterised by chaotic scenes as some will be trying to jump the queue.

The dawn of each day is actually another nightmare for most pensioners in Bulawayo as banks are failing to cope with demand.

The pensioners, who by virtue of their age are vulnerable to infections, are not only exposed to the scorching sun and rains, but also the deadly new Covid-19 variant, Omicron due to overcrowding.

The new Covid-19 variant has a high number of mutations and preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection, when compared with other variants.

Bulawayo’s Covid-19 related death toll rose to 745 after two more people succumbed to the virus on Monday and the city recorded 481 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report, as of Monday, the country had recorded 172 012 cases, 129 951 recoveries and 4 740 deaths since March last year. Active cases rose to 37 321 from 2 843 in 12 days.

Health experts warned citizens against complacency in the wake of the spike saying the rising figures are a confirmation of the onset of a fourth wave.

Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Maphios Siamuchembu attributed the rise in infections to public gatherings.

“There is an increase in the number of new cases nationally. So far, our investigations seem to suggest that these are local transmissions at public gatherings such as funerals, bank queues, church gatherings, schools and colleges,” he said.

Dr Siamuchembu has urged residents to avoid unnecessary public gatherings and adhere to the WHO health protocols.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected banking halls in Bulawayo’s city centre and witnessed long winding queues involving the elderly.

Some queues stretched for more than 100 metres with pensioners brushing shoulders in violation of social distancing.

Ms Joyce Moyo (68) of Emganwini expressed concern over the manner in which banks are handling their clients.

“I have been coming here for the past two weeks after I got information that our forex pension pay-outs have been deposited into our accounts,” she said.

“I left my rural home in Mberengwa hoping to collect the money, but sadly I am failing to access it.

“Today I woke up early and came here and bank officials are telling us that they don’t have smaller denominations to change us and I am now stranded.”

Ms Moyo, who is asthmatic said she was now worried about spending long hours in the queues.

“As for me, in as much as I need my money, I am also putting my life at risk because there is no social distancing at these banks and it is easy for Covid-19 to spread fast in such crowded places,” she said.

“We urge Government to intervene and address these daily challenges especially now that we are in the rainy season, we want to buy farming inputs and start planting.”

Mr Nkosana Ndlovu of Nkulumane said the queues were characterised by chaos.

“Most of us are now fed up and if it was possible, I wouldn’t mind getting that money in local currency because each time they tell us that there is no change,” he said.

“There is too much corruption and some of the clients with relatives who are employed in these banks are given preference.”

Ms Minenhle Sibanda of Inyathi said; “While we are thankful to Government for such an early Christmas treat, we are also appealing to authorities to chip in and assist us to access this money without challenges. Everyday we come and queue and just a few lucky ones get it”.

Another pensioner who declined to be named said they were forced to spend long hours in queues and in the process risking their lives.

“I am diabetic and spending long hours in crowded places is not good for me in light of Covid-19. For people like us with underlying conditions it is high risk. We urge banks to enforce social distancing to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

The news crew also observed that in the queues there was no strict adherence to measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 as security guards were failing to enforce the health protocols regulations.

Some pensioners said they are forced to wake up early in an effort to try and beat the queues. Most of them said they arrive in the city centre at around 5am and in most cases they spend up to six hours standing in queues.

Pensioners are receiving US$100 per individual after President Mnangagwa decided on a once-off cushion following challenges experienced this year due to exchange rate fluctuations. Government has released US$120 million to pay civil servants bonuses including pensioners in forex. – @mashnets.