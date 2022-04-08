The apparel of Christ attracts his anointing

Isaiah 4:1

In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, “We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!” NIV

JESUS is saying you must assume His character. The apparel of Christ symbolises His character, attributes and personality. The church wants to behave in their own way, doing their own thing but they want to remain anointed and in the house of God.

That is why Peter said, in the last days, people are going to throw away sound doctrine, they will have itching ears and end up hearing what they want to hear, ignoring the will of God.

The world is slowly tiptoeing into the church and transforming the way of the church. Jesus said, “I brought a sword, if they hated me they must hate you,” however, the church no longer wants to be hated by the world, it is trying to fit in and be accepted by the world.

The church must take its position and the world must strive to belong in the house of God, but instead of loving the world they now want the world to love them.

The world must see a difference, when they look at us Christians, they must be worried and realise that something is missing in them.

Because the moment we conform to the world there will eventually come a time when everyone will think that they are Christians. The systems of the world will be adopted into the church, and if that happens, then what will be the point of Jesus dying on the cross?

When my wife and I got married, her name was changed from Dube to Chiza. Whenever she wears clothes she wears them to please me. I remember a time when I was young in marriage when my wife wore an outfit and I commented and said that I did not like it, she changed to a different one.

This is how our relationship with God should be. When you are coming into the house of God you must have a character which God loves. If you are not wearing His character, then whose wife are you? If you are coming into the house of God, you must wear the attire of Heaven.

God Bless!

