The bad for the good

Let’s read together Romans 8:28 and 1 Samuel 1:5-12, highlight verse 6. God is the one who closed Hannah’s womb. Sometimes deep things of God happen in our lives, for reasons only He understands. God can allow barrenness to come into the life of a Christian for a certain reason. God closed Hannah’s womb for a certain reason. Whenever you have certain barrenness in your life, you need to ask if it is from God or from the devil before you start denouncing the will of God over your life. Joseph almost did it in Matthew 1, but an angel of the Lord intervened. Barrenness from God will produce something powerful. In order for a battery to work, there needs to be a negative and positive terminal to produce power, isn’t that so.

God will allow certain things to happen in your life because it will, in turn, pave way for positive things to manifest in your life. We are reminded that ALL, not some, work together for good. This includes certain things that you wish could be removed from your life right now. Certain situations will help shape your character by removing pride from your life, for example. You should accept and understand that when God brings you into a valley, He has a plan for that phase of your life. These bad things can happen even to the best of us, just as this barrenness happened to Hannah, a prayerful woman.

Hannah’s barrenness was happening for the sake of the future of the nation of Israel.

1 Samuel 3¹, when the sinfulness became so bad, God stopped talking to His people. He looked for a prayerful woman, a giver with a good character, who could receive instructions from Him. Despite all her goodness, God closed her womb because He wanted a Prophet to come from her. God closed her womb so that more prayers are done and more anointing is released upon her. Hannah’s barrenness made her more prayerful. Even Eli prayed for her. Prophet Samuel came from a barren womb. When Hannah became pregnant, her womb was filled with prayer. Hannah may have thought she was cursed or it was a demon but it was allowed by God. Eventually she became a mother to one of the most powerful Prophets of Israel.

to be continued.

Amen. . .

Excerpt from: Tuesday Bible Study, 02 June 2020, Titled: Not every Barrenness is Demonic.