The beauty of African culture shared in 4 pieces

Mthulisi Tjibale Ncube

For many people, writing one page may seem a mammoth task, yet for author, Witness Timothy Hadebe, writing and publishing four books was a challenge well accepted and a task well executed.

The Zimbabwe Academy of Music in Bulawayo was alive with excitement last weekend as book lovers gathered for the launch of new books by Hadebe.

The books titled Letters from Anonymous, Akulampilo Egazini, Kwasukasukela, and Kumnyama offer readers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. They tackle the preservation and dissemination of traditional African knowledge and history.

The event was well-attended by scholars, students, and members of the public who were eager to learn more about Hadebe’s literary contributions.

The books, which cover a range of topics from African mythology to cultural preservation are part of Hadebe’s lifelong mission to promote and celebrate African culture.

The 23-year-old author said he started writing when he was a student at Mandwandwe High School where he would pen poetry and short plays for theatre. He has featured as an actor on Amanxeba series on 3ktv where he played the role of Thunyiwe, and on NRTV as Thamsanqa. His passion is in writing and acting.

A native of Bulawayo, Hadebe has always been passionate about promoting and preserving culture. Through his writing, he said he hopes to preserve the traditions and values that have been passed down through generations. His latest works are a testament to his commitment to this cause.

The launch of Hadebe’s books is a significant milestone in Zimbabwean literature with the author’s commitment to promoting Zimbabwean culture through his writing being commendable as his books are a valuable addition to the country’s literary landscape.

Hadebe admits that there was a lot of hard work that went into the launch of the books. Marketing the launch itself and not having the resources to organise some things that were needed were the major challenges he encountered. But many thanks to Geraldine Roche Drama who booked the venue for Hadebe and made the event a possibility.

In his valedictory remarks, Hadebe expressed his gratitude to the guests for their support. He emphasised the importance of preserving Zimbabwean culture and encouraged young people to embrace their heritage.

“I’d like to say the arts industry is not an easy one, especially when one is into literature. There are many challenges like lack of support, financial challenges, and being ridiculed among others. The most important thing is to stand one’s ground and not be shaken. Know who you are and write your own story and one day you will make it.”

A chat with the director of ceremonies, Evangelista Mukombe revealed that the event called for lots of hard work and sweating. In her own words she said: “Besides being the MC of the event, I managed to throw in some ideas so that the launch was a success. I advertised/marketed the posters, pushed the writer on a daily basis making sure that he was on his toes, liaised with other artists, looked for sponsors and invited people, especially the highly recognised in the industry.

“It was a great intimate launch, very loveable and inspiring.”

Mukombe added that artists from the city should have the zeal and drive to uplift each other as that is the recipe for growth.

“If we support each other, akulanto ezasehlula. Look at Timothy, who, at 23, released four books all in one launch. That’s a wonderful job and a rare talent. I wish him well and may his books be movies or something bigger someday.”

Overall, Hadebe’s books are a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Africa and are sure to inspire and educate readers for years to come.

Below is a brief of the four books.

Letters from anonymous

This one is a collection of real-life stories related to mental health. We live in a society where people hardly talk about issues that affect them and the result is a rise in suicide cases, drug abuse, broken homes and gender-based violence. This book is meant to be a therapy friend to those who are afraid to talk.

Kumnyama

This one was inspired by the story of Jane the ghost. There are a lot of stories about young men who get involved with dangerous people. This book explores a similar incident as a man’s life remains in darkness after meeting a certain woman in a bar.

Kwasukasukela

This book is an anthology of old-known tales and new ones. The motive behind it is to revive the culture and beauty of Inganekwane whose mandate is to warn, teach, entertain, and educate.

Akulampilo Egazini

This book is pure African horror as it explores different aspects of our society which include kidnappings, rituals, goblins, church and more within an African context.