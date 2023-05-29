The beauty of the BaTonga culture

Vusumuzi Dube in Binga

FROM old women smoking their famous ndombondas, to traditional groups singing in what seemingly sounds like incoherent music, there is something natural about the whole thing — a people so proud of their culture.

And yes, the atmosphere in Binga, particularly in Kariyangwe was culturally electric over the weekend.

It summed up the historic launch of the first-ever cultural month commemorations in the once remote district situated at the seams of the country and separated from Zambia by the mighty Zambezi River.

A little far from the glittering city lights and the uncultured town fellows, Government this year resolved to move from the traditional culture week to having a culture month whose launch was aptly held in Binga district.

The district is endowed with a deep cultural pride in its heritage and Saturday’s launch saw the district flaunting it with undiluted pleasure.

Aside with claims of underdevelopment, the Tonga people that predominantly make up the greater part of Binga are united by their culture and have preserved it over the years as one of their most prized possessions.

While other tribes have allowed dilution of their practices through modernisation, the Tonga people are still glued to their culture which they depict through music, dance, dressing, art and practices such as traditional ceremonies, smoking pipe (ndombonda), piercing the nose, and others.

Ngoma Buntibe, a type of music act characterised by drumming, blowing horns and free dancing has become popular even at state functions where traditional groups entertain crowds with the instrumental music.

The name Ngoma Buntibe is derived from the type of big drum whose design is such that its foot is different from ordinary drums that can balance on the ground and is played with sticks with two or more people balancing it for the one beating it.

With President Mnangagwa presiding over the launch, the BaTonga did not leave anything to chance. The President, proudly donning a shirt made out of the national fabric and his traditional scarf with the colours of the Zimbabwean flag, was immediately caught up in the moment breaking into the famous ‘ED dance’.

What made the launch quite unique was that it did not only bring the entire nation to Binga but the local Chief, Senator Chief Siansali also invited representatives from neighbouring Zambia who also share a number of cultural beliefs with the BaTonga in Binga.

What caught the eye of many was how local groups sang similar traditional songs with those from the country’s northern neighbours with even one of the Zambians performing a special tribute poem to President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Vice-President and second secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi noted the importance of Binga’s BaTonga saying the nation should be proud on how the district had managed to preserve its culture, heritage and language.

“The Tonga language is now one of the officially recognised indigenous languages of our country. We are proud that President Mnangagwa has directed Government’s development focus to say no one and no place should be left behind in terms of development,” said Cde Mohadi.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry said the commemorations seek to foster social, cohesion, and integration of citizens, through the use of arts and culture.

“Participation in communities and safeguarding and transmitting our cultural practices to the next generation, especially at a time when globalisation and mass culture is greatly influencing our young people, we need to come together and defend ourselves to maintain our cultural heritage and identity,” she said.

The commemorations saw various music and traditional groups from Zimbabwe and Zambia entertaining the crowd, a gala was also held as part of the celebrations.