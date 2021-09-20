The best innings of Milton Shumba’s career so far

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MILTON Shumba, who helped Zimbabwe win the third T20I against Scotland and win the three-match series 2-1 says his stunning knock of 66 off 29 balls in the final game was the best innings of his career this far.

Shumba hit two fours and six sixes in an explosive innings that helped Zimbabwe reach their target of 178 with five balls to spare in Edinburgh.

This was Shumba’s first international half century in the T20 format.

For his exploits with the bat in the entire series Shumba was named man of the series.

He scored 45 in the first T20, was caught for one in the second before he wrapped up the series with a magnificent knock of 66.

Speaking of his knock of 66 off 29 Shumba said: “I would say this was the best innings of my career. That was my first half century in my international career so that has to be the best innings so far in my career.”

@innocentskizoe