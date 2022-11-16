The Big Celebration: Nyathi, Majaivana to honour the elderly

Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO legends of the arts, the uncle and nephew duo of Albert Nyathi and Lovemore Majaivana has planned to host gigs that will celebrate their respective birthdays and honour the elderly next month.

Dubbed “The Big Celebration”, the gigs have been planned to shine the spotlight on the needs of the elderly and will be held in Highfield, Harare and Luveve, Bulawayo on December 3 and 10 respectively.

In conjunction with HelpAge Zimbabwe, there are events planned for Rushinga and Kafusi, Gwanda District, Albert Nyathi’s birthplace.

Majaivana who was born in Gweru, on December 14 in 1952 turns 70 years this year while Nyathi who was born on November 15, 1962, turned 60 years yesterday, milestones worth celebrating for these two legends.

Nyathi is a celebrated imbongi (poet), musician, and playwright, while his iconic nephew, Majaivana, is a celebrated musician in his own right.

The date of Majaivana’s birthday holds special significance in that on 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons.

Speaking on the forthcoming celebrations, Nyathi said old people have neither resources nor do they wield any power to earn or guarantee them the love and respect of society and those around them.

“Ordinarily, I would be getting cakes and presents on my birthday, but this time, I would love to see everyone who wants to do this for me send them to the elderly anywhere near them. Let’s celebrate with our elderly while we still have them,” Nyathi said.

“Even though all religious persuasions underline love and respect for the elderly, the hustle and bustle of modern-day society have virtually eliminated the role of the elderly to the periphery of both mainstream economy and faith,” said Nyathi.

He said music lovers should look forward to a celebration like no other which will involve the elder members of the community to highlight their condition, mainly in the urban setting.

“We plan to hold birthday celebrations in the form of a luncheon for selected elderly people in Highfields and Luveve where we will entertain and provide them with goodies donated by partners and well-wishers. Our intention is to celebrate the elderly, identify their challenges and drum up support for their needs.”

The celebrations, Nyathi said, are distinct in that they will not be the kind where people visit, entertain the old folks and abandon them.

“We want to leave a lasting impression, one that with like-minded organisations – the Rotarians and Friends of Ekuphumuleni, as well as partners in the corporate sector, will push for the needs of the elderly, not just those under care, but also those aging gracefully in their homes in the community. It’s the least we can do for them, and they deserve it,” he explained.

Nyathi said they have been receiving support from various organisations and industry players who have pledged to support the initiative.

Speaking from his base in the United States, Majaivana said that if such a day were to be on his birthday, he would feel great and well celebrated even from that far.

“Some of my deepest thoughts as I turn 70 are with the elderly citizens of my country, those that can no longer get into the clubs, travel to Emagumeni, to the gigs, and lively spaces of life. I ask myself, if it is possible, in whatever small way, to remember and honour them. To put that rare smile on their faces just for a day.”

Sadly, Majaivana whom many have been hoping to see, will not make it to the celebrations, but he will be represented by his local family members.

However, people are set to experience a ‘temporary return’ from the retirement of Majaivana who is set to record a duet with Albert Nyathi to be released later next year.