The biggest celebrity controversies of 2024

2024 has been a year of high-profile celebrity scandals, each of which sparked intense conversations across media platforms and left fans reeling.

From explosive legal battles to public feuds, these controversies have dominated headlines, with figures from the music industry, entertainment and business making waves.

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi: A Heartbreaking Betrayal

The drama between rapper Cassper Nyovest and his partner, Thobeka Majozi, was one of the most emotional scandals of 2024.

Majozi publicly revealed that their son was diagnosed with cancer at just eight months old. Amidst the emotional toll of caring for a sick child, she discovered that Nyovest had been unfaithful. The affair involved Pulane Mojaki, who is now married to Nyovest.

In a public apology, Nyovest acknowledged his wrongdoing, expressing regret for his actions. He admitted that the infidelity was part of his past he wasn’t proud of and that he had kept their son’s illness private until now.

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe: Assault Allegations and a Bitter Dispute

Influencer, Mihlali Ndamase found herself embroiled in a controversial situation with her ex-partner, Leeroy Sidambe, after allegations of abuse surfaced.

Ndamase shared images of her bruised face on Instagram, tagging Sidambe with a caption that read, “Thank you, my angel.”

In response, Sidambe accused her of being the aggressor, claiming he acted in self-defence when she allegedly threatened him with a knife. He stated that her injuries were caused when she “made contact with a wall” during the altercation.

Ndamase later published a heartfelt open letter detailing her own experiences of emotional and physical abuse in the relationship. She requested privacy as she began her healing journey.

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa: A Toxic Public Fallout

Another scandal that captured attention in 2024 was the bitter fallout between Letoya Makhene and her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa.

Keswa accused Makhene of mistreating her during their marriage, including allegations of involvement in inappropriate relationships for drugs. Makhene, on the other hand, accused Keswa of manipulation and emotional abuse, with both sides airing their grievances publicly on social media.

The public nature of their drama divided opinions, with critics labelling the situation as toxic. While some sided with Keswa, others felt Makhene was unfairly vilified.

Kabza De Small: A Cheating Scandal Rocks the DJ’s Reputation

Amapiano star, Kabza De Small found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal after private photographs surfaced online, allegedly showing him with another woman.

The images went viral, sparking intense discussions on social media. Fans were left questioning the DJ’s personal life, and while Kabza has not directly addressed the matter, the scandal raised questions about his relationships and the impact of social media on celebrity privacy.

Nkosazana Daughter vs MacG: defamation lawsuit over personal life

Host of “Podcast and Chill” show, MacG made controversial remarks, claiming that Master KG, not Sir Trill, was the biological father of Nkosazana’s child.

This statement led to intense backlash from fans, who accused MacG of disrespecting women in the industry and gossiping about private matters.

Nkosazana Daughter responded publicly, denying the allegations and expressing her disappointment at how women are often disrespected in the media.

She filed a R13 million defamation lawsuit against MacG, demanding accountability for the false claims. MacG acknowledged his mistake and apologised to her.–IOL