Proverbs 10:22 the blessing of the Lord brings wealth, and he gets no trouble with it.

The Hebrew word for “rich” is ASHER meaning the wealth of God or riches that come from the blessing. Once you get ASHER, the blessing, you get all the wealth. You get everything you need in life as long as you have the blessing. What makes us prosper in a dry land is the blessing of the Lord.

The blessing of the Lord is a seven-dimensional package. It does not just talk about finances. The first thing, your spiritual life has to be blessed. You must grow and be blessed spiritually. Secondly, you must be blessed emotionally so I also wrote a book called Emotional Healing. It’s very possible for you to be spiritually blessed and anointed with all spiritual things yet your emotions are out of order. We have Christians with anger problems, who you can hear that have committed suicide or even indulge in physical fights. Why? Your emotions are not blessed, they are not in control so the blessing of the Lord blesses your emotions. The blessing of God must have in it a mental blessing. Your mind must be blessed. The way you think, you must have ideas that come from God. You must not have mind binding forgetfulness. The fourth thing in the package of the blessing, finances. You must be blessed financially.

When you have the blessing of God there must be money. God wants to raise multi-millionaires so that we are able to build beautiful churches, in our communities. God wants to give us material blessings; clothes, shoes, food, everything. So, when you receive the blessing of God, you must have material blessings. You must also be blessed socially. The blessing of God, ability to talk to people, the social blessing. God wants us to be liberated in our social way of expressing ourselves, social communication.

Then lastly, you must be blessed physically, health wise, your body you must be fit. Once the blessing of God comes upon you, all these things start to follow. It’s like an all-round athlete.

By Bishop Prophet Dr BS Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.

[email protected]