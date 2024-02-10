The Bulawayo Room, Zimbabwe’s most exclusive lounge

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Victoria Falls Hotel is more than just a place to stay. It is a historical landmark that tells the story of Zimbabwe and its people. Built in 1904 by the British settlers, the hotel was originally meant to house the workers who were building the railway line and the bridge that connected Cape Town to Cairo.

Today, it is one of the largest and most luxurious hotels in the country, offering a glimpse of the past with its elegant architecture, exquisite cuisine and breathtaking views of the gorges.

But there is one room in the hotel that stands out from the rest. It is the Bulawayo Room, named after the second-largest city in Zimbabwe and the former capital of the Ndebele Kingdom. It is also a tribute to the country’s history as it displays the portraits of some of the most influential figures in Zimbabwe’s past.

Among the portraits is that of of King Lobengula, the last King of the Ndebele people, who fought bravely against the British colonial invasion until his disappearance in 1894. His portrait hangs at the head of the table, facing the entrance as a sign of respect and honour. He is the only local leader whose portrait is in the room, along with another African king, Cetshwayo of the Zulu Kingdom. The rest of the portraits are of the British Empire builders such as Cecil John Rhodes, Frederick Selous and King George IV.

No wonder it is the most expensive room at the hotel. Victoria Falls Hotel general manager Farai Chimba said the Bulawayo Room is the hotel’s VIP Lounge and the most expensive lounge in the country. It is reserved for high-end clients.

“This is the most expensive lounge in the country and is for premium and top -end clients. Previously it was a smoking room which was eventually changed because the market is transforming where we now have high-end travellers. It kicked in as a new concept and used internationally especially for business travellers. So the rooms are named after historical icons and King Lobengula is the only local leader there,” said Chimba.

According to Chimba, the Bulawayo Room is not just a lounge, but a museum that showcases the rich and complex history of the country and its people. It is a reminder of the past, but also a source of inspiration for the future. It is a place where guests can learn, reflect and appreciate the culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. The portraits in the room represent the history of the hotel and its connection to the British colonial legacy in Southern Africa and beyond. They also show the contrast between the colonisers and the colonised and the struggle for independence and dignity that marked Zimbabwe’s history.

“They are all (the portraits) related to the history of the hotel and British not only in Southern Africa but where there were British colonies. So Lobengula became a central figure because a lot happened during his time. History would have been different without him.

“So Bulawayo is critical which is why you find the railway still has its headquarters in Bulawayo and the Cape to Cairo project passed through the city. So in short the room is a sign of honour for our history,” said Chimba.

A fortnight ago, Chimba took a group of journalists on a tour of the hotel and obviously the Bulawayo Room stood out like a sore thumb. The Iranian journalists were impressed by the historical significance of the room and the hotel in general. They praised the hotel for preserving the room and providing historical information to the guests.

The Bulawayo Room is part of the Heritage Corridor, an initiative launched by President Mnangagwa in 2021 to promote the country’s cultural and natural heritage.