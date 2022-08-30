The changing landscape of Makokoba suburb

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu and Tafadzwa Chabukwa, Chronicle Reporters

MAKOKOBA, the oldest township and the first black African suburb in the City of Queens and Kings was named after the actions of one Mr Fallon, the native commissioner at the time, who used to walk around with a stick (ukukhokhoba in Ndebele).

The word describes the noise of the stick hitting the ground or knocking on doors.

Those passing by can easily conclude that the suburb is one of the worst in Bulawayo owing to bad roads, sewer stench surrounding the crowded small three-roomed houses which were initially built for single blacks by the Smith regime in the early 1900s.

Derelict, paint peeling homes with old wooden doors and concrete slab in front, with no gate or perimeter walls summarises the majority of the 4 802 households.

Bulawayo City Council estimates that the suburb has about 18 128 residents a majority being of the older generation who started living in the area way before Independence.

While others chose to associate it with gangsters, thieves, robbers and all kinds of crimes, Makokoba is famous for many historical monuments such as Stanley Square and Stanley Hall, Amakhosi Cultural Centre and MaKhumalo Beer Garden (Big Bhawa).

The suburb is a melting pot of cultures as many people from different tribes and ethnicities have lived and still live in the suburb.

Of late, the suburb has seen the sprouting of modern homes that lie side by side with those that are derelict.

In separate interviews yesterday, residents told Chronicle that the suburb still has a lot to offer despite being old.

Ms Moleen Machimbidza (46), lives in one of the most modern houses in Makokoba and said the family decided to renovate the house in 2018 to honour the memory they have of the suburb.

The house located along Luveve Road is the talk of the suburb and is one of the few houses which have undergone massive renovations to suit modern standards found in other suburbs around Bulawayo.

“I grew up in Makokoba and I saw it better to live here because I cannot forget where I come from. I prefer that we rather develop our home than to change as that will mess our identity,” said Mrs Machimbidza.

She said her wish is to see Makokoba modernised into a beautiful suburb with many beautiful houses someday.

Mrs Machimbidza added that she wanted to inspire other residents to be able to renovate their Makokoba homes instead of moving away from the suburb.

Other residents said the suburb was a great place due to its proximity to town which allows one to walk and save money associated with transport costs.

Mrs Marita Masunda, who has even lost memory of when she was born, but says her oldest great grandchild is doing A-level said she started living in her house when she got married way before Independence during the Smith regime.

She said then, houses could only be accessed by those who were married.

“I remember moving into this house just after getting married many years ago, it was a fresh clean township then and marriage was one requirement needed to get a house.

“We have lived here since then as my husband used to work for the local authority and rates were so affordable, I think we paid $5 monthly as part of payment for this house,” said Gogo Masunda.

“Families were small then and service delivery was commendable compared to what we are witnessing these days. Makokoba is now overcrowded, there is a lot of activity and sometimes you find 15 people staying in these small houses initially build for small African families.”

She said the worst part about living in Makokoba was the perennial water challenges as a majority of residents are of old age.

Gogo Masunda said she delivered all her children at Mpilo Central Hospital.

“I gave birth to my seven children at Mpilo although the youngest came in my old age and had to undergo a C-section. All my children lived here before they had their own families and have lost count of the number of grandchildren and great grandchildren that I have.”

Although Makokoba is often associated with pick pockets, thieves and shady business deals, Mrs Judith Moyo (45) said the suburb is also full of hard working people.

During her 26-year stay in Makokoba, she realised that only a handful lived off crime.

“I have been here since I was 19 when I got married and the truth is it’s not everyone who lives in Makokoba who is a thief. In actual fact, thieves and robbers take advantage of our proximity to the city centre and normally come here to hide. I live off sewing school uniforms and selling broilers and the overcrowding works as an advantage as I am guaranteed of selling everything because there are so many people surrounding our house,” said Mrs Moyo.

“Makokoba has many old people who are in need of handouts as well as they are failing to pay rates. Besides all this, there has been no road rehabilitation in this suburb for the past 26 years and for that reason we wake up daily with the hope that one day we will move to better suburbs,” she added.

Mr Lewis Ndlovu (46) said Makokoba is also home to great icons who had amazing talent from the fields of arts to sports.

He said great legends like the great Ndlovu brothers, and the late Beatar Mangete and her talented footballer husband Lenny Gwata once lived there.

He said the suburb has programmes that are ongoing that are helping train and equip young people in arts and crafts, helping them avoid drug and substance abuse.

One of the programs is “Iphupho lam” which aims at identifying and nurturing talent in children to assist them to find themselves in the arts fraternity and grow their talents.

“The way of life of Makokoba people is inspirational hence the reason why they do not forget their past and when they are wealthy enough to develop themselves, they choose to stay and develop Makokoba,” he said.

Mr Godfrey Maseko (62) said the city council used to spray and refurbish their houses every year to maintain the state of their houses when he was in his teenage years.

“The city council has long since forgotten that we exist as the state of the roads is something else and we have since gotten used to burst sewer pipes because no one cares. However, we do have people who relocated to foreign countries and they are the ones who are slowly renovating their homes.

Mr Maseko added that people from other suburbs normally steal from town and hide in Makokoba hence the stereotype that the suburb is home to thieves.

Government is working on an urban renewal programme.

The urban regeneration will zero in on Makokoba, Sakubva (Mutare), Mbare (Harare-Mukuvisi Corridor) and Chinotimba suburb in Victoria Falls. – @thamamoe / @Sagepapie14.