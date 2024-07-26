The Chronicle 25 years ago

Monday, July 26, 1999. — The Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Timothy Stamps, has ordered the immediate release of patients who had been detained in hospital after failing to settle their medical bills, describing the practice as immoral.

The country’s biggest referral hospitals — Parienyatwa, Harare Central and Chitungwiza decided to detain patients until bills had been settled, largely because many discharged patients never bothered to pay. However, they stopped the practice at the week end following the ministerial order.

During a visit to the hospitals yesterday, clerical staff handling the dis charge of patients were complying with the order. They were only demanding positive identification documents and proof of residential addresses from patients who could not pay. Dr Stamps said at the weekend that he had directed the three institutions to desist from holing patients for non-payment and described the practice as immoral.

The minister’s directive sent to the hospitals on Thursday afternoon said the institutions should “follow the rules of natural justice” by not forcing people to incur extra costs while being held at the hospitals.

Dr Stamps’ order came in the wake of a survey last week, which revealed that the hospitals were holding patients until their bills had been settled.

“Hospitals are not permitted to detain patients who fail to immediately pay for services but have a duty to verify the identities of such patients and then follow them up for their indebtedness later.”

Legal experts also said there was no basis for the detention of patients arguing that except for medical reasons, only the police had authority to detain.

Hospitals have been lowed to use private debt collectors to recover money from patients. Only the board of governors running the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has been allowed to ask for down-payment for certain services but “as long as this does not endanger public health”.