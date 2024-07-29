The Chronicle 25 years ago

Thursday, July 29, 1999 —Zimbabwe’s textile manufacturing companies could start exporting to the United States of America under a preferential trade arrangement following the approval by the House of Representatives of a new trade bill designed to boost US and sub-Saharan Africa trade.

The Lower House of the Congress approved the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act last Friday by a 234 to 163 margin. The Act seeks to grant duty and quota free treatment to most African products, particularly to textiles and apparel. The Act also offers various incentives to US companies investing in Africa. The Act now awaits approval by the US Senate.

According to the Africa Coalition for Trade, a non-governmental organisation based in the United States of America, the bill has a strong chance of being approved following a decision by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jesse Helms, not to seek

Jurisdiction over the bill. Last year, Senator Helms succeeded in having the bill referred to his committee which caused delays that ultimately prevented a floor vote in the Senate. However, the Senate Finance Committee staff said the Act which would be responsible for logistical co-ordination when the bill goes to the floor, advises that the earliest realistic opportunity for the floor vote would be during the third week of September, after the Senate’s August recess from August 8 to September 8.