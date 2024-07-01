The Chronicle 25 years ago

BULAWAYO, Thursday, July 1, 1999 — The main rebel group fighting Congolese President Laurent Kabila boycotted the latest round of peace talks yesterday as hopes for a ceasefire faded amid reports of renewed fighting.

Rebels said they had attacked the southern Congo city of Kabinda and that fighting was raging at the airport yesterday. African ministers in the Zambian capital put on a brave face and claimed progress had been made in talks to end the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But the hurdles to a peace pact remained daunting.

“The tough issues have been covered and I am hopeful that we will succeed,” said Zimbabwean Defence Minister, Cde Moven Mahachi. Foreign ministers from the Congo and its war allies Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe met face-to-face with their counterparts from Uganda and Rwanda. A splinter rebel group also sent representatives to the talks, a move that angered the Congolese Rally for Democracy (RCD), the main rebel force, which said it would not sit in the same room with “traitors”. The rebel split is one of the most serious obstacles to the peace talks, which might now collapse if fighting has resumed.

A rebel radio broadcast from a stronghold in Goma said that the fall of Kabinda was hours away. “Kabinda airport is under siege since last night and the fall of the city is just a matter of hours (away),” the broadcast said. “Our troops are pitted against Kabila’s loyalist forces supported by a big contingent of Zimbabweans,” Moise Nyarugabo, RCD vice-president, said by satellite phone from Goma.

The conflict has dragged in the armies of at least six other African states. — Reuters.