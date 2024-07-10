The Chronicle 25 years ago

HARARE, Saturday, July 10, 1999.–The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said yesterday private sector use of external finance stood in excess of US$600 million while trade finance, mainly short term finance, had assumed growing importance and now exceeded US$400 million.

The bank said in its weekly economic high lights that external financial resources had benefited the private sector despite the country’s recent poor balance of payments developments.

It said increasing access to offshore facilities was in line with its continued commitment to supporting exporters. “Timely servicing of such facilities, however, requires that exporters expedite repatriation of foreign currency earnings and thus improve supply in the local inter- bank market,” the central bank said.

The bank had to balance the need to quickly repatriate export proceeds into the country for the benefit of all the other sectors of the economy, as well as ensuring that exporters’ competitiveness in export markets was not undermined.

It said recent measures to reduce the acquittal period of Customs Declaration I forms from 180 days to 90 days had been undertaken in cognisance of this fact.

Borrowed external resources had financed imports of machinery and equipment as well as working requirements.

Capital Of the total trade finance raised, pre-shipment facilities had enabled companies to source offshore funds for working capital requirements at a lower cost .

It said external borrowing not directly related to export activities was accommodated under a given bank’s general lines of credit.