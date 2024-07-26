The Chronicle 50 years ago

Friday, July 26, 1974 — When the Prime Minister, Mr Ian Smith, met representatives of Asian and Coloured communities during his visit to Bulawayo this week, he was asked why the city had become a “ghost town”.

An Asian who attended the meeting said the Prime Minister had pointed out the increase in the city’s rateable value since his party came to power.

When the questioner countered that Bulawayo had not kept pace with the expansion of Salisbury and Gwelo, the Prime Minister said it was to be expected that some centres would progress faster than others.

The Asian, who wishes to remain anonymous because the meeting was confidential, said the Prime Minister made no promises except that he would look into various points that were raised.

He had asked his secretary to take notes of these points, but his secretary had no pencil or note paper, said the Asian. The first question was why it had been possible for Asians and Coloureds to meet the Prime Minister at the politically busiest time without even a request, when it was virtually impossible to see other MPs at other times.

The Prime Minister had reminded his audience that whenever Ministers visited Bulawayo they advertised that they would be available to meet anyone, but he was not aware that other MPs were inaccessible to Asians and Coloureds.

He admitted there was discrimination in regard to Asians and Coloured people seeking immigration, but said his government had inherited the attitude from the previous government.

The Prime Minister, answering another question, said he was not aware that building societies had been instructed by the government not to grant loans to Asians especially for houses in European areas.

He said he would like to see Asian and Coloured representation in the Senate, elected by these communities.