The Chronicle 50 years ago

Saturday, July 27 1974 — Dar es Salaam, the presidents of Tanzania, Zambia, Zaire and the Congo will begin summit talks in Zaire tomorrow on co-operation and African “liberation”, government officials here said today.

For the first time the Congolese leader, Pres Marien Ngouabi, will join President Mobutu Seso Seko, of Zaire, President Kenneth Kaunda, of Zambia, and President Julius Nyerere, of Tanzania, in private talks they have held regularly.

The talks, in Bakavu, are expected to centre on the “liberation” struggle in Portugal’s overseas territories, particularly Angola, where the terrorist groups have split into several rival factions, each backed by different African leaders.

Attempts to get the “liberation” groups together to form a united front for possible negotiations with the Lisbon government began at the Organisation for African Unity (OAU) summit in Mogadishu in June.

The four Presidents are likely to intensify this effort at their two-day meeting, which will also be attended by the secretary general of the OAU’s liberation committee, Lt-Col Hashim Mbita. Government officials here could not confirm whether leaders of “liberation” groups in Angola and Mozambique would attend.