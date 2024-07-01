The Chronicle 50 years ago

BULAWAYO, Monday, July 1, 1974 — The 2 050 inhabitants of the beer-brewing town of Gwanda are a trifle heady these days with the prospect of great things to come.

Those who run its affairs, the members of the rural council, have visions of Gwanda growing rapidly to “near-city” size.

The dreams are inspired by the possibility of industrial development to supplement the brewery.

FOODS

News of the proposed development was given by Mr G M Roach, secretary of Gwanda Rural Council, who said: “A new food processing factory is opening up which will concentrate on dehydration of vegetables and fruits.

“Several inquiries have been received about the establishment of a low quality clothing factory, and council is pressing the government for a further survey of commercial and residential stands.”

Gwanda’s hopes are also based upon the likely benefits from the government’s decentralisation policy and on development at Tuli.

“We see the town of Gwanda becoming a support unit of the Tuli development,” said Clr D F J Roffey.

SPENDING

“Fort Victoria became virtually a city overnight because of the development in the Lowveld, and we visualise a similar situation in Gwanda.”

The council has approved a record estimated expenditure for the coming financial year of more than $600 000, a mammoth amount for an area with so few ratepayers.

Some $150 000 will be spent on extensions to the sewerage system, and the first phase of the housing programme will see $50 000 spent on low-cost African housing.