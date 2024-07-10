The Chronicle 50 years ago

Wednesday, July 10, 1974.– CLR. K. J. E. MOORE yesterday criticised Bulawayo City Council’s policy of selling “defective” stands. “They should never be sold,” he said in an interview.

He made this point unsuccessfully at recent city council meetings.

Ald. A. Menashe supported him. “But I supported him only on the point that defects in the composition of the land, or the presence of mining shafts, should be recorded in the title deeds,” Ald. Menashe said yesterday.

“This word, defective, is a dangerous word. The fact that one would have to dig deeper to get on to solid ground is drawn to the attention of the person buying the stand. He knows he has to pay more for his foundations.

“My point was that the person who buys the stand in the first instance knows this. “But if he is a rotter, he won’t put down solid foundations. If a buyer wants to lay light foundations, so what? If a few cracks appear in the house, well, he is the owner. “My argument is that the facts should be recorded in the title deeds, which would be open to future buyers. This would be a protection to them.”

Some councillors had said that the registrar of deeds would never accept such information on title deeds. Ald. Menashe felt this was unfair argument. “There is an answer to whether he would or would not, and it should be found.”

He believed the city engineer required only a minimum standard in building foundations, and did not differentiate between stands. Clr. Moore said he knew of several Bulawayo householders whose homes had major defects. These people had no warning that this might happen.