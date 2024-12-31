COMMENT: The Church must be commended for its role in driving national development

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s recent address at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo highlights several key themes central to Zimbabwe’s development strategy.

The President commended the Church for its patriotic efforts and its significant role in driving national development. This recognition underscores the importance of religious institutions in fostering a sense of community and national pride, which can be pivotal in uniting citizens toward common goals.

President Mnangagwa attributed Zimbabwe’s progress to divine guidance and the hard work of its citizens. This dual acknowledgment serves to inspire continued dedication and resilience among the populace, reinforcing the idea that both spiritual and human efforts are crucial for national advancement.

Emphasising Zimbabwe’s leadership in development rooted in indigenous heritage, the President urged citizens to embrace initiatives that promote modernisation and industrialisation. This approach aligns with broader goals of sustainable development, leveraging local knowledge and resources to drive economic growth.

The call for Zimbabweans to support one another highlights the importance of social cohesion in achieving developmental objectives. By fostering a culture of mutual aid and collective effort, the nation can better navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities.

The President’s reference to “progressive, Godly and biblical patriotism” suggests a vision of national pride that is both forward-looking and rooted in moral and ethical values. This framework can help guide the nation’s development in a way that is inclusive and principled.

By expressing support for religious gatherings that unite people in gratitude, the President is promoting social harmony and collective reflection on the nation’s achievements. Such events can strengthen community bonds and provide a platform for shared aspirations.

Overall, President Mnangagwa’s address reflects a holistic approach to development, integrating spiritual, cultural, and socio-economic dimensions. This multifaceted strategy aims to harness the full potential of Zimbabwe’s human and natural resources, fostering a resilient and prosperous nation.