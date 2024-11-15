The countdown begins: Will Sakhile bring the Miss Universe crown back home?

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Mexico

ZIMBABWE’S journey in international pageantry has been a remarkable one, with the country’s highest placement at Miss World in 1994, when Zimbabwe secured fourth place at the competition held in South Africa.

Since then, Zimbabwe has sent various contestants to other major pageants, often landing spots in the top 10, 15, or 30. However, this year, all eyes are on 27-year-old Sakhile Dube, who has the potential to bring home the crown in Miss Universe 2024.

According to the world’s leading online beauty pageant magazine, Missosology, and various Miss Universe hot picks, Dube is seen as a strong contender for the title, and the anticipation surrounding her performance is palpable.

The pageant will take place in Mexico on Sunday at 4am Zimbabwean time and speculation is rife that an African queen might emerge victorious this year.

With tight competition from powerhouse countries like South Africa, Somalia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana, it will be a thrilling contest to watch.

Dube is no stranger to international pageantry. She previously won Supranational Top Model 2023 in Poland, and her experience as a fashion and styling student in Italy gives her an edge in terms of poise and presentation. Her modelling career and training have honed her walk and it is clear that Zimbabwe is ready to shine on the global stage.

When it comes to her fashion choices, Dube has teamed up with renowned local designers such as Zarguesia, Sozinio and Ivhu Tribe, who are known for their unique creativity and ability to turn heads. These designers have worked with several beauty queens, helping them stand out at major pageants.

Her national costume, designed by Ivhu Tribe’s Jasper Mandizera, is a tribute to Zimbabwe’s heritage, depicting the Great Zimbabwe ruins and the iconic Zimbabwean bird.

Today, the top 25 contestants will be revealed following a preliminary competition held last night. Tomorrow, the top 12 will be revealed, followed by the top 10, and ultimately the top three, with the winner crowned later in the day. Due to the time difference, the coronation will take place on Sunday at 4am Zimbabwean time.

Should Dube not win the crown, some speculate that she may still walk away with the Miss Universe Africa regional title, as several regional crowns will be awarded. However, the most pressing support the beauty needs right now is from voters, as her place in the competition is still in the running.

Looking at other African contestants, South Africa’s Mia le Roux is poised to make history as the first-ever deaf contestant to compete in Miss Universe. Given the pageant’s emphasis on inclusivity, many believe she could make a significant impact, and South Africa remains a strong contender, as the country has consistently ranked highly in Miss Universe history.

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina is another strong competitor, though her participation has drawn some criticism due to a past incident involving xenophobia. Despite this, she remains in the running, and some critics argue that the pageant may be influenced by sympathy for her situation. Meanwhile, Botswana’s Thanolo Keutlwile made a bold statement by arriving at the pageant bald, embracing a natural and fearless look that has impressed many.

The finale, set to take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico, promises to be a glamorous and high-energy event, hosted by US television personality, Mario Lopez.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Puerto Rican TV personality Carlos Adyan and Brazilian actress and former contestant Julia Gama, will provide commentary during the event. Adding to the excitement, Margaret Gardiner, South Africa’s first Miss Universe winner in 1978, will be part of the selection committee.

As the pageant draws near, the world eagerly watches to see, which of the incredible African beauties will take home the coveted Miss Universe crown. Will it be Sakhile from Zimbabwe? Time will tell.