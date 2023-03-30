The death of Major1: Managing post-traumatic stress disorders

Honest Tshuma

Tragic events such as wars, accidents, death and disasters do not only traumatise people when they experience them, but they also have a negative effect on their mental well-being.

Survivors often experience stress disorders such as anxiety and depression, which are referred to as post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD).

If this is not managed, the effects can be devastating. In a school setup, a tragic event may pose a lot of challenges to students, affecting concentration and learning, which eventually results in low pass rates and other related issues.

Some students may show deviant behaviour even at home or indulge in drug and substance abuse in a bid to “feel better.”

About a month ago, Wayne Ndlovu, a 16-year-old Founders High School boy died following a turf war with Hamilton High School boys.

Wayne, who was said to be good in science subjects, aspired to be a doctor upon completion of his A-level studies.

But his parents’ efforts to secure his future came to naught after he was stabbed in the neck resulting in blood loss.

The boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Wayne’s death was devastating to many, particularly his friend whom he died defending.

Grieving happens in a number of phases, which may affect one’s psyche if they are not attended to.

Death is shocking and hard to comprehend even by adults, what more to adolescents. Major1, as Wayne was affectionately known, had schoolmates, classmates and friends who were close to him, and as naive as it may sound, he probably had a girlfriend.

It goes without saying that all these people were shocked to learn of his death and terrified as they had to witness all the proceedings of the funeral including body viewing, all the speeches from the dejected stakeholders right up to the end of the burial.

For some, all this happened too fast and they may not have realised the reality of the matter; they were still dreaming, so to speak.

This is normal as they were still trying to understand what was happening.

The nature of the information was too hard to be processed as raw as it was hence it needed to be absorbed slowly to avoid being overwhelmed by emotions.

Post-funeral, his peers continued to go to the same school, probably in the same class and played the same games they used to play with Major1, now in his absence.

This awakens them, reality begins to sink in and they realise that indeed they have lost their own. Chances are high that they experienced a lot of emotional discomfort. Some may have felt vulnerable, while others may have felt that they were negligent or they failed to protect their friend.

Some probably even wondered why them; what wrong did they do to deserve such a loss. The pressure of these questions without answers and reality of the loss are usually expressed in anger, which is a way of releasing the pressure.

Survivors are not afraid as they believe nothing is left for them to live for.

At this point, it may be difficult to get closer to them as they may become unapproachable yet they will be at a critical stage where close monitoring is required to avoid dire outcomes such as suicides.

After all the emotions and anger, the realisation that it did not change anything, might have left some students feeling helpless.

At this stage, they were probably willing to give anything to get Major1 back or at least feel that he is alive and among them. They may have sought help from a superior power, and promised to do anything to return the favour.

Desperation leads while a lot of introspection is happening and the focus is on personal faults and regrets, remembering all the times in which they may not have rubbed shoulders well with Major1, times when they said wrong things or when they didn’t show him love as individuals, as a class or even as a school.

They probably regret the times they caused him pain and begin to think that if they had not done all these bad things, they probably may not be in pain today.

As a result of the bad feeling that comes with all these thoughts and feelings, there is a huge possibility that students may turn to drugs, which might seem to offer relief.

Over time, the feeling of being high and briefly forgetting the problematic issues may persuade them to keep abusing drugs and substances.

Parents and teachers should safeguard them to make sure that they seek and get professional help and desist from solving a problem by creating another problem.

After such a long struggle, there comes a point when survivors calm down, stop wrestling, nothing feels helpful and they have to face the loss head-on.

They feel the reality and the loss is no longer avoidable.

This usually causes them to become introverts, they get so asocial, the greater part of their lives is sad, quiet and they retreat from their day-to-day lives and way of doing things.

It is actually one of the most difficult stages of grieving and if the depression is not managed, it can move to mild and then to severe depression. While in this state, learning is affected, which eventually impacts on the pass rate.

At the end of it all, a time comes when survivors come to terms with the loss. They still feel the pain but won’t fight to avoid it; they embrace the new life and live it anyway.

Following the tragic death of Major1, school authorities, parents and all concerned stakeholders should make sure that his peers get the necessary support to get through the grieving process.

Close monitoring of these students is important as this will help shun cases of suicides, drug and substance abuse, and bullying all stemming from unsuccessful grieving.

Secondary schools are institutions of education and development for adolescents hence they should be the safest places for them.

l Honest Tshuma is a Masters in Counselling Psychology student at Great Zimbabwe University. He writes here in his personal capacity. He can be contacted on [email protected]