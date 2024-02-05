COMMENT: The death of President Hage Geingob is a great loss for Africa

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob led his country with distinction since his first election in 2015. Before then, he was among the leading figures in his country’s long struggle for freedom.

After Namibia gained independence from apartheid South Africa in March 1990, he served as Prime Minister for 12 years, the longest-serving in that position in post-majority rule Namibia.

He secured his second and final five-year term as president in 2020 thus was going to retire after elections likely to be held in November.

Sadly, the country’s third president in 34 years died early yesterday, losing a battle against cancer. He becomes the first of the three to die.

We are deeply sad that a sister republic and among our country’s strongest allies in the region and Africa has lost its president. Given the solid and long fraternal relationship between our countries, President Geingob’s death is not just a loss for his family and the people of Namibia but a loss for the people of Zimbabwe as well.

Our people shared the trenches as they fought for freedom from colonialism and apartheid. We, too, will not forget the solidarity that Namibia’s first President, Cde Sam Nujoma asserted with our country at the turn of the millennium as Western pressure mounted on regional leaders to isolate our country and help overthrow the Zanu-PF Government, then under President Mugabe. Cde Nujoma would fearlessly denounce the Westerners and voice his support for Zimbabwe.

That solidarity has continued to hold through Namibia’s second and third republics. We are sure that that sound relationship will grow from strength to strength well into the future.

President Mnangagwa, in his message of condolences, extolled President Geingob for his liberation struggle, pan-Africanist and pro-development credentials.

“We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction,” he said.

“We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, Sadc and the cause of the African peoples and continent. President Geingob bequeaths to posterity an invaluable legacy which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity and mutual tolerance.”

It will not be easy for President Geingob’s family to get over the loss of their father. It also, will not be easy for the people of Namibia to get over the loss of their able leader and liberator. We acknowledge that.

However, we hope they will soon come to terms with that loss and, actually not take President Geingob’s departure as a loss, but be inspired by his selfless, solid leadership to confidently move forward as a family and a people.