The end of cinema?

Cinema goers at a première hosted by Ster Kinekor Bulawayo in this file photo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Is it déjà vu for movie lovers in Bulawayo? Motion picture powerhouse Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe has “closed,” evoking memories of 2017 when Bulawayo Rainbow Cinemas shut its doors for good.

Located at the heart of Bulawayo Centre, Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe is now closed, with notices posted around the entrance stating:

“We regret to inform you that our business is currently closed. We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your loyalty and support.”

This sudden closure of an establishment that has hosted movie premières and events such as the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) has left many questions unanswered.

Cinemas have faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly with the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax, which have drastically impacted movie theatre attendance.

The closure of Ster Kinekor Bulawayo is part of a broader trend, reflecting a shift in the global entertainment landscape. More audiences are opting for the convenience and affordability of watching films from the comfort of their homes, leading to a steep decline in ticket sales and revenue for traditional cinemas. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu