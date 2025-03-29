The enduring human touch: Why automation can’t replace us

Jacqueline Ntaka, Feature

THE relentless march of automation, with its self-service checkouts and intricate AI algorithms, paints a picture of a world increasingly managed by machines. This has, understandably, sparked anxieties about the potential obsolescence of human labour. Yet, while the efficiency and power of automation are undeniable, the idea that it could completely eradicate the need for human input in all aspects of life is a significant oversimplification.

The benefits of automation are clear: increased productivity, reduced errors, and the ability to handle tasks that are either repetitive or hazardous.

Industries across the board, from manufacturing to customer service, are adopting these technologies, leading to substantial gains. However, beneath this veneer of streamlined efficiency lies a fundamental truth: automation, for all its sophistication, is inherently limited.

Human interaction, in its complexity, presents a challenge that machines struggle to overcome. Empathy, compassion, and the ability to interpret subtle social cues are uniquely human qualities. Sectors such as healthcare, social work, and education, which rely heavily on these attributes, are unlikely to be fully automated. Consider a doctor diagnosing a patient; while AI can analyse medical data, it cannot provide the reassurance and emotional support that a human physician can.

Similarly, creativity and innovation, which require abstract thinking, intuition, and the ability to connect seemingly unrelated ideas, remain firmly within the human domain. While AI can generate data-driven art or music, it lacks the genuine emotional expression and originality that human artistes bring to their work.

Furthermore, complex decision-making, often involving ambiguous situations and ethical considerations, demands critical thinking and sound judgement. Machines, bound by their programming, struggle with these subjective evaluations. In fields like law and politics, human judgement is crucial for interpreting context and ensuring fairness.

Unforeseen circumstances necessitate flexible thinking and the ability to adapt to changing environments, qualities at which humans excel. Machines, on the other hand, often falter when confronted with unexpected variables. During a natural disaster, for example, human first responders are needed to make on-the-spot decisions that no algorithm could anticipate.

Rather than perceiving automation as a threat, we should embrace it as a tool to enhance human capabilities. The most effective approach is a collaborative partnership, where machines handle routine tasks, freeing humans to focus on what they do best.

AI can provide valuable insights and data analysis, empowering humans to make more informed decisions, and automation can streamline workflows, allowing humans to dedicate their time to more meaningful and creative endeavours.

l Jacqueline Ntaka is the CEO of Mviyo Technologies, a local tech company that provides custom software development, mobile applications and data analytics solutions. She can be contacted on [email protected]