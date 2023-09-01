The Equalizer 3 to premiere at Ster-Kinekor tonight 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THERE is no better thing to do this evening than watching one of the most anticipated movies the world over.

The Equalizer 3 is the one movie on everyone’s lips and will be on at any Ster-Kinekor Cinema near you!

Action movie enthusiasts, get ready as the wait is almost over and the movie will be on the big screens nationwide.

The upcoming blockbuster is the third installment and is bound to blow you away with adrenaline-pumping thrills.

For those in Bulawayo, the state-of-the-art movie house at Bulawayo Centre will also be graced by hip-hop superstar Asaph.

How about a treat from the city’s finest rapper to one of the world’s finest actors?

SK management has, once again promised a time to remember with a great ambiance and atmosphere.

On the big screen, Denzel Washington reprises his iconic role as the enigmatic Robert McCall, a former government agent with unparalleled skills. If there’s one thing you can expect, it is Washington delivering his signature brand of badassery.

Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Washington is sure to raise the bar with mind-blowing fight sequences and heart-racing stunts that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Well, there are popcorns sold at SK and you would need to get some and hold on to them because this time, McCall is taking you on an international adventure! Familiar with the previous installments? This time around you’ll bid farewell to the familiar streets of Boston as The Equalizer 3 takes you to the enchanting backdrop of Italy.

The change in setting promises a fresh visual experience that will immerse you in a whole new world.

Witness McCall navigates the charming, yet treacherous streets of Italy, showcasing his adaptability and resourcefulness like never before.

As the plot remains shrouded in secrecy, rumours have been swirling about McCall’s mission to aid a young woman in Italy who’s under the menacing gaze of the mafia. Brace yourselves for a gripping narrative that promises unexpected twists, intense confrontations, and the trademark suspense that keeps you guessing until the last frame.

The Equalizer 3 doesn’t just promise a new setting; it offers a new level of threat that will test McCall’s limits like never before. With the first two films pitting McCall against Russian mobsters and Boston’s underworld, this installment is rumored to introduce an even more formidable adversary.

Get ready for heart-pounding showdowns that will have you at the edge of your seat. Whether you’re a die-hard fan who has followed McCall’s journey from the beginning or a newcomer intrigued by the buzz, The Equalizer 3 promises a rollercoaster ride of action, suspense, and jaw-dropping moments.