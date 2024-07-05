The evolution of Noey Diva… From therapy graduate to fashion, music leader

This week, we feature, Noluthando Gumede, better known as Noey Diva. She is a creative professional who has collaborated with various artistes, both locally and internationally including Nigerian Tiwa Savage.

Born in Bulawayo and raised in the United Kingdom, she graduated as a Counselling Therapist but soon pursued her innate passion for the arts, becoming a fashion stylist, image architect, and music, talent, and brand manager. In pursuit of her music career, Noey has worked with renowned artistes such as the late Calvin (Cal_Vin) Nhliziyo and Trey Ncube, whom she considers to be her mentors.

“From a tender age of 12, music and fashion have been my passion. Growing up, my goal was to find a place in that industry and thrive. I’ve never stopped trying and pursuing anything related to these two passions. “Regardless of the situation, music always came first. I attempted a career in music from age 17 to 25, writing and recording songs under the mentorship of Trey Ncube and, predominantly, the late Cal_Vin”.

“With that, I incorporated fashion styling and became my own fashion muse by creating looks for myself, hoping to extend this to other artistes. Over time, I achieved just that, initially locally, and then my brand grew internationally. Music became a hobby, and fashion styling emerged as my primary profession in 2013,” she said. Her shift to fashion styling opened significant doors, including styling prominent artistes such as Tiwa Savage.

“As a fashion stylist, I found myself working with artistes like Tiwa Savage, earning the professional name Noey the Stylist, also known as ‘The Image Architect.’ “I later opened 4_Imagery_Styling, focusing on hiring high-end fashion and accessories. This service also catered to everyday people wishing to be styled affordably while receiving star treatment similar to what I provided to the celebrities.

“My first major names in the Zimbabwean industry included Takura ‘The Shona Prince’ followed by other industry greats such as Holy Ten, Kimberley Richard, Ti Gonzi, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, and La Dee, among others,” she shared. However, her passion for music drove her back to the music scene, where she began working behind the scenes as a manager, overseeing artistes and models.

“My continued love for music and mentorship from the late Cal_Vin Nhliziyo shifted my focus from performing to managing and nurturing talents. This transformation birthed Diva, the management mother. “I started by managing talents like model Shadel Noble and Indigo Saint and later expanded to models and influencers such as Ndoyisile from South Africa, Kimberley Richard, and Taffie Lynn. After Cal Vin’s passing, I continued his legacy, taking care of artistes and pushing their careers forward,” she explained.

Noey’s dedication to the art industry grows stronger each day, leading her to establish her own management and booking agency, “Dope Boyz Only Entertainment.” “I have since opened my management and booking agency, ‘Dope Boyz Only Entertainment’ which includes talents like Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, artiste Trigga Pablo, producer UMlungu Omnyama, DJ Indigo Saint, and Datboi Fresh, a DJ and producer,” she concluded.