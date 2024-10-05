THE FALL OF A GIANT President Mnangagwa confers National Hero status on Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has bestowed national hero status on liberation stalwart Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, lauding him as a steadfast revolutionary strategist, who dedicated his life to securing the nation’s independence.

Col (Rtd) Dube passed away on Thursday evening at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo at the age of 83 after battling kidney failure.

His death has plunged the nation into mourning, with people from all walks of life visiting his residence in Killarney, Bulawayo, yesterday.

Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, accompanied by Politburo members, who included the party’s Secretary General, Dr Obert Mpofu, National Spokesperson, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, and Secretary for Business, Cde Elifasi Mashaba, among other senior members, visited the Dube family to deliver President Mnangagwa’s condolence message.

“We come with a heavy heart, deployed by His Excellency to deliver first a message of condolence to the family on the very sad loss of our dear brother and friend, a revolutionary, a strategist who sacrificed his life at a tender age to liberate our dear Zimbabwe. Secondly, we come to deliver a message from His Excellency, as the Head of State, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the First Secretary of Zanu-PF, a message where he is conferring national hero status on the late Cde Tshinga Judge Dube,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She read the President’s message, which also directed that Col (Rtd) Dube be buried at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be announced. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri stated that following the conferment of national hero status, the State would take over all burial arrangements.

“As I’m announcing, this is a national programme, and from now on the Ministry of Home Affairs will take over and work closely with the family to make all the necessary arrangements concerning the burial date. Of course, we know that all national heroes of his stature are buried at the Heroes Acre. He was a man who would make such decisions for others,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She noted that while some national heroes may not be known across the country, Col (Rtd) Dube was not a stranger to any part of Zimbabwe due to his exemplary works. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri described Col (Rtd) Dube as a consistent leader who even contributed to regional peace.

“He has a strong history which started when he moved from Zimbabwe to Zambia. In Zambia, he got involved in the struggle, received his military training, went to Russia for further studies, and became a commander and instructor.

He was a strategist in the struggle and we still have some comrades that he was with in the struggle.

“We still have some comrades in ZPRA who were trained by him. It was during the struggle that he met some of his Zanla friends, whom he remained friends with until today. This is a man who started his journey in 1964, travelled all that arduous journey which was thorny and full of pain, yet he persevered and persisted. He was consistent. When times were hard, he didn’t abandon the liberation struggle. He was steadfast; he stood firm until he liberated Zimbabwe,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said Col (Rtd) Dube would be remembered for the critical role he played in the integration of ZPRA, ZANLA and Rhodesian Forces in constituting the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Col (Rtd) Dube remained committed to the development of the country.

“From the country’s liberation, he decided to defend the territorial independence and integrity of Zimbabwe. He remained with the liberation values right up to the end. He was a principled man who remained courageous, a man of his mind and word. He spoke his mind, even in the army he was a strategist, and he earned many awards.

“He occupied many positions, commanded and defended the country, and went to Mozambique to ensure peace, stability and tranquillity. We are proud as Zimbabweans that we have earned our peace. We are now a free people,” Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Col (Rtd) Dube’s son and family spokesperson, Mr Vusa Dube, said his father had been granted a befitting honour.

“First, we want to express our gratitude to the President for the honour he has bestowed on my father. It is a great honour to our family. We knew that our dad was a national person; he had friends all over the country, from Mt Darwin to Kariba, and we have been receiving messages from all over the country,” said Mr Dube.

“He was such a straight talker and sometimes he would ruffle feathers. That was him; he loved his party Zanu-PF and sometimes he would attend meetings without eating.”

Several senior Zanu-PF officials also spoke glowingly about Col (Rtd) Dube, describing him as a principled leader. — @nqotshili