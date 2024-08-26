The fall of a gold Baron: ‘I’m not going back to mining when I’m released from prison’

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE mention of the name Baron Dube sent shivers down the spines of even the most hardened illegal gold panners and dealers for years in Esigodini and surrounding areas until the gold miner was caged for murder.

For all his veneer of invincibility and assumed power in the trenches of illegal gold mining and its related criminal activities, the bold and unwavering arm of the law finally caught up with the feared Dube, and he was jailed in 2020.

Dube, who made a killing from gold mining in Matabeleland South province and earned himself the tag “Gold Baron of Esigodini,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting rival gold panner Mr Prince Anthony Bvundura in September 2018.

His legal battles continued in the aftermath of the conviction and he appealed both the conviction and sentence at the Supreme Court.

The High Court released him in 2020 after his appeal, allowing him to spend a few years in the outside world before Supreme Court judge Justice Alfas Chitakunye, sitting with Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza and Justice Hlekani Mwayera, sent him back to jail in 2022.

He is now serving the remainder of his 10-year jail term and is due for release in three years.

On Thursday, the incarcerated gold dealer spoke to the Chronicle, discussing a range of issues from his time at Khami Maximum Prison, how his family is trying to survive in his absence and why he has decided to quit mining upon his release from prison.

“I’m not going back to mining when I’m released from prison. My time here has taught me that gold mining requires a certain type of behaviour that might not be acceptable in the community, and I’m no longer part of such activities,” said Dube.

His wife and young son came to visit him during the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ (ZPCS) Inmates Family Week.

Sitting at a table while enjoying roasted meat and drinks with his family, a relaxed Dube politely asked if the interview could proceed away from his son and wife.

“I’m hurt because my cattle are being targeted by cattle rustlers and common thieves as they know very well that I’m not around to protect my wealth. My herd of cattle is nearly depleted,” he said.

The once-feared gold dealer now spends his time coaching a football team made up of inmates at Khami Maximum Prison. They play against other inmates. The Khami Prison Complex comprises Khami Maximum Prison, Khami Medium Prison, Mlondolozi Prison, where female inmates and mental health patients are housed, and the Khami Remand Prison.

Dube says he has lost a lot during his incarceration but is still grateful for the support he receives from his family.

“As a man, I will work hard to take care of my family when I’m released from prison. I have lost a lot but I’m happy with the support I get from my family. I love football, so I’m the coach for a team here at Khami. Playing football and coaching the guys keeps me busy and focused. Football also keeps us physically and mentally healthy, so we are grateful to the prison authorities for giving us the chance to do what we love while interacting as inmates,” he said.

Having spent a significant number of years in prison, Dube appreciates the rehabilitation efforts of the Khami Maximum Prison facility in trying to turn hardened criminals into responsible individuals who can be integrated back into society upon release.

“No one should live above the law. I have learnt that it’s important to do the right things and respect the communities where we live and run our businesses,” he said.