The Fashion Battle on this weekend

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

A fashion show dubbed “The Fashion Battle” is set to be held at The Vista in Bulawayo this Sunday.

One of the hosts of the event, Steven Chimuka said the event which is expected to start at 2PM is all about appreciating fashion. The show is set to be hosted by Boom Steve, Browny and Jxden.

“This is a concept where we embrace fashion and style in a different way with a focus on models and non-models. Our primary focus is to promote youngsters in the fashion industry including models, non-models, singers, dancers and artistes with a vision to create a showcase that embraces diversity and artistic expression.

“This is an event which is open to everyone, let’s come together to celebrate talent,” said Chimuka.

The event will feature performances and appearances from Ben Chest, Mawiza, Lerato, Tumi and Chelly.

Chimuka said they chose these particular people as they inspire people in different ways.

“The audience is yet to see more faces appearing at the show,” Chimuka said.

He said the audience should expect to see young influencers within the fashion industry such as Ceekay King, Kim Stresser, Earth Minded, Picasso, Mael Imagez, Richladie and Mandla Teddy Pac.

Mandla Moyo who is the host of the event said he is working hard for the event to be a success.

“It’s never a smooth road since it’s the first edition, but I’m pushing hard to make this event big,” Moyo said.

For some time now, The Vista has been supporting local talent by hosting shows that give young emerging creatives a platform to showcase their talent. – @TashaMutsiba