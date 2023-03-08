The financial blessing

I have noticed that the entire life of a human being from childhood revolves around looking for money and more money. We go to school to get educated so as to earn money.

The world over is characterised by people whose goal is to earn money, be it through employment, sports, business and many other endeavours.

Therefore, if money has become a top priority in human life, then there is no way as preachers we can keep quiet about it. It therefore becomes a necessity and a must for preachers to teach and write books, shedding light on the subject of money. I have noticed that when you teach about love, forgiveness and grace in the church, no one criticises you, but the moment you start to preach about money all fury arises.

When I noticed this trend, I became interested in the topic, “MONEY” as a Doctor of Humanities and Theology. I now have a special interest in all dynamics and teachings about money. I have discovered that demons do not make noise over trivial and obvious matters.

Once you see criticism rising whenever you teach a certain subject, be rest assured that it is an important area to you as a child of God. Demons know very well that noise brings confusion and destruction. So when demons make a lot of noise against a certain Biblical teaching or doctrine, I develop an acute interest in that area and I am prompted to perform deep researches on it.

