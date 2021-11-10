The future of fashion is African: Zana ‘Kay

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

“PEOPLE in Bulawayo know how to show up for the Red Carpet . . . the effort is very original,” were sentiments by renowned filmmaker Nico Abote after being dazzled by the outfits people wore to the successful Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

The awards showcase that was held last week over three days saw guests pulling out all the stops in ensuring that they looked the part.

Among those who went the extra mile was fashion designer Zana ‘Kay who rocked the red carpet with varying cowhide inspired outfits. Some of the outfits were courtesy of her fashion house, A Tribe Called Zimbabwe that deservedly won the RoilBAA Outstanding Fashion Designer/House award.

For the RoilBAA theatre and poetry awards last Thursday, Zana ‘Kay who calls herself the tribe queen wore a custom-made yellow Nguni cowhide beaded gown that turned heads and was a showstopper as it was unique and refreshing.

At the grand finale of the awards on Saturday, Zana ‘Kay channelled Queen Ramonda (played by Angela Basset on the blockbuster movie Black Panther), as she wore an elegant black gown accessorised with a cowhide cape and crown. The gown was designed and tailored by South Africa’s Quiteria Atelier.

Born Nomakhosazana Ncube, Zana ‘Kay who is the founder of A Tribe Called Zimbabwe said winning the RoilBAA fashion award was evidence that people are embracing African couture.

“It was an exciting moment. The tribe brand is about celebrating Zimbabwe’s heritage and culture and for Africans to remember who they are and embrace their culture and heritage. Our dream is for tribal fashion to claim its share on the global stage and to receive such an award is testament that people are seeing and acknowledging our work. It’s a stimulus to keep going,” said Zana ‘Kay.

She said the future of fashion is African.

“We need to stop letting other continents tell us what’s cool, beautiful, regal and fashionable. It means that we need to define ourselves for ourselves and celebrate our culture with pride,” said Zana ‘Kay.

Following the RoilBAA win, Zana ‘Kay said she has been overwhelmed with requests and orders from people.

“I’ve received a lot of enquiries especially about the black and white cowhide cape I wore on Saturday, but it’s mostly for next year as I’m already fully booked for November and December orders. It’s wedding season so it’s a busy period,” said Zana ‘Kay.

As it is wedding season, Zana ‘Kay said brides have started to warm up to the idea of wearing traditional wear.

“There has been a growing trend of more Afrocentric weddings. Previously, the only African aspect of the wedding was the lobola ceremony and it was not really a dress up event. Nowadays, it’s a big deal and for many people it’s now taken as the actual wedding as it rightfully should be in our culture.

“So, brides are warming up to more Afrocentric designs because of the hyped lobola day,” said Zana ‘Kay.

She said the gowns have been playing popular because they identify more with the Zimbabwean culture.

“A lot of cultural dresses in Matabeleland were imported from South Africa and Nigeria. We were not confident to design or wear our own. I think my cowhide designs have brought a glamorous, fresh and unique flare to Matabeleland and Zimbabwean cultural dress.

“It’s not something anyone else is doing and so brides want to latch onto that opportunity to look unique and gorgeous on their big day,” said Zana ‘Kay.

She explained how long it took her to make the yellow cowhide gown.

“I started working on the yellow gown last Sunday and it took me about three days. The original colour of the cowhide was black and white and I dyed it yellow. When it had cured properly, I then begun to cut and sew. I worked on it in the evening as during the day I’ll be busy with customers’ orders.

“The last step was beading the gown which took about nine hours. The crowns take 10 days to make.”

The former Miss Bulawayo beauty queen said she was inspired by South Africa’s Quiteria Atelier as she has always admired the designer’s work.

“The black gown I wore on Saturday is a gown by the esteemed South African designer Quiteria Atelier Kekana. I’ve always admired his work and it was an honour to wear a creation by him. It was a black mermaid dress with black leather tassels and a sweeping tail.

“Of course, I had to ‘tribe’ it and add some Matabele magic. So, I made a black and white Nguni cowhide narrow cape with an infinity tail for some drama and embellished that with gold studs. I also wore a black Ndebele crown by a Tribe Called Zimbabwe.

“Because I wore bright yellow on Thursday, I wanted to go for a more mysterious powerful statement look and black always does that for me,” said Zana ‘Kay. — @bonganinkunzi