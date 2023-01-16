The giants are here!… Meet the Big Brother Titans housemates

The much-awaited Big Brother Titans reality TV show kicked off on Sunday evening with the expected razzmatazz and glitz as 20 housemates were unveiled.

The reality show, which will hold for 72 days, is co-hosted by famous On Air Personality and Big Brother Naija anchor Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Big Brother Mzansi’s host Lawrence Maleka.

Big Brother Titans is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise featuring contestants from both countries.

Meet the housemates in the BBTitans:

* The show began with the first housemate entering the house. Elated and gorgeously dressed, Khosi is a journalist from South Africa and is aged 25.

* Yemi Cregx from Nigeria is a fashion influencer and he is a 30-year-old.

* Juicy Jay, a semi-pro rugby player from South Africa is aged 30.

* Olivia is an actress and content creator from Nigeria. She is a 23-year-old.

* Nelisa, the fifth housemate is a South African, born in Durban and raised in Cape Town. The 25-year-old said her great energy and trouble follow her everywhere and she fancies men that are tall, dark and handsome.

* Blaqboi is a filmmaker and content creator from Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. He is 26 years old.

* Mmeli, a South African, is a model and is a 25-year-old.

* Nana is an entrepreneur who dropped out of school. She is from Kaduna State, Nigeria, and aged 22.

* Ipeleng is a Law student and aspiring content creator. She is 25 years old.

* Marvin exuded much energy and showed some of his qualities including his athletic body and six-pack, and ability to

move it to rhythms. He is a 29-year-old chemical engineer and model from Nigeria.

* Thabang is a Data analyst from Soweto, South Africa. He said he is always ready to groove.

* JayPee is a nurse from Lagos State, Nigeria. She said she is ready to show off her drip in the House.

* Yaya is a model, actress, and TV presenter from South Africa aged 31.

* Ebubu is an actor and a model. He is 28 years old and from Anambra State, Nigeria, and feels ecstatic and elated as a housemate. He intends to fall in love in the House.

* Khehla is a sales executive from South Africa aged 31.

* Jenni O is a Health and Safety specialist from Nigeria. She is 25.

* Tsatsii is an art lover and a scientist from South Africa. She is 24.

* Kanaga Junior from South Eastern part of Nigeria came dancing, full of energy and showing different steps.

* Justin is a content creator from South Africa. He is 21 years old.

* Yvonne is a model, skincare enthusiast, and interior designer from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. She is 27 years old.

All the 20 housemates will be vying for a cash prize of $100 000 and other mouth-watering prizes over the 10 weeks.

Viewers can watch ‘Big Brother Titans’ on DStv Channel 198.

According to the organizers of the reality TV show, viewers across the continent can keep their favorite housemates through the voting options available on the Africa Magic website, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps. – Leadership.NG