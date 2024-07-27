The global journey of coffee: From Ethiopian legends to modern brews

By So Sweet

Coffee is more than just a morning ritual; it’s a global phenomenon with a rich history and diverse varieties. According to legend, coffee was discovered by Ethiopian goat herders in the 9th century. They noticed their goats became energetic after eating berries from a certain tree, leading to the discovery of coffee.

Despite their name, coffee beans are actually seeds from the fruit of the coffee plant, known as coffee cherries. The two primary types of coffee beans are Arabica and Robusta. Arabica beans are known for their smooth, complex flavour, while Robusta beans are stronger and bitterer.

Brazil is the world’s largest coffee producer, contributing about one-third of the global coffee supply. Finland tops the list of coffee consumption per capita, with the average Finn drinking about four cups of coffee a day. One of the most expensive coffees in the world, Kopi Luwak, is made using beans that have been eaten and excreted by the Asian palm civet.

Espresso, originating in Italy, is a concentrated coffee brewed by forcing a small amount of nearly boiling water through finely-ground coffee beans. It’s the base for many other coffee drinks. Also from Italy, a latte is made with espresso and steamed milk, topped with a small amount of milk foam. Another Italian favourite, cappuccino, consists of equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It’s often enjoyed as a morning beverage.

The Americano coffee drink originated during World War II when American soldiers in Italy would dilute espresso with hot water to mimic the coffee they were used to back home. An Italian creation, macchiato, is an espresso with a small amount of steamed milk or milk foam, giving it a

“stained” appearance. Named after the Yemeni port city of Mocha, this coffee combines espresso with hot chocolate and steamed milk, often topped with whipped cream.

Originating in Australia and New Zealand, a flat white is similar to a latte but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk and a velvety microfoam. The cold brew method involves steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period, usually 12-24 hours, resulting in a smooth, less acidic coffee.

Originating in the Middle East, Turkish coffee is made by simmering finely ground coffee beans with water and sugar in a special pot called a cezve. It’s known for its strong flavour and thick consistency. The French press method involves steeping coarsely ground coffee in hot water before pressing the grounds out with a metal or plastic plunger.

Ethiopia is often considered the birthplace of coffee and is known for its diverse coffee varieties, including Yirgacheffe and Sidamo, which are celebrated for their fruity and floral notes. Colombian coffee is renowned for its smooth, mild flavour with a balanced acidity, and the country’s diverse climate allows for year-round coffee production.

As the largest coffee producer, Brazil offers a wide range of coffee flavours, from nutty and chocolatey to fruity and floral. Known for its Robusta beans, Vietnam is the second-largest coffee producer, and Vietnamese coffee is often strong and bitter, commonly served with sweetened condensed milk. Jamaica’s Blue Mountain coffee is one of the most sought-after and expensive coffees in the world, known for its mild flavour and lack of bitterness. Yemen’s coffee history dates back centuries, with its port city of Mocha being a significant coffee trade hub. Yemen’s coffee is known for its rich, wine-like flavour.

Coffee’s journey from a simple berry to a beloved global beverage is truly remarkable. Whether you prefer a strong espresso or a smooth latte, understanding the origins and types of coffee can enhance your appreciation for this versatile drink.

