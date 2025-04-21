The glow-up: How Mai Tt turned her pain into power

Sipepisiwe Moyo, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

From mopping floors to opening doors of her own, Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Tt, has travelled a road paved with hardship, hope, and unshakable determination.

Her journey is not just one of fame or reinvention, it is one of survival, faith, and the power of rising again.

Once known primarily for her outspoken presence on social media and roles on stage and screen, Mai Tt has now stepped into the world of beauty and wellness with the official launch of her Feli Glow Spa in Harare recently. And behind the glam, lies a story that humbles and inspires.

At the launch event, seasoned businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla, gave a heartfelt speech that traced their long, intertwined history.

“Our destinies are different, ladies. God has a purpose for each of us,” she began, her voice full of pride and memory.

“I met Feli in church, singing. Her voice moved me. Not long after, she asked for a job, not out of ambition, but necessity. She had just left her husband and was trying to care for her two little girls. She wanted just enough to feed them.”

Mnkandla did not hesitate. She offered Felistas work in her office, where the tasks were humble, but the lessons would become life-shaping.

“She swept the floors with such humility and dedication. I saw her pain, but I also saw her fight. And today, look at her. She’s turned her pain into power.”

Zodwa’s words carried a message not only of praise, but of unity.

“As women, we need to stop tearing each other down. This ‘Pull Her Down (PHD)’ syndrome must end. We rise by lifting others. Uplift, support, pray, and never stop thanking God for every storm you survived.”

When Mai Tt took the stage, emotion cracked her voice. She laughed and cried in equal measure, opening her heart just as she opened the doors to her spa.

“Auntie Zodwa didn’t want to say it, but I was once her maid. She taught me how to be clean, and how to carry myself. I used to scrub the toilet so well because she’d say, ‘I want to eat from that chamber!’”

The room erupted in laughter, but behind the humour was reverence.

“When Ginimbi (Zodwa’s late partner) was still alive, she’d pull up in those luxurious cars. I’d drop the mop and run to take pictures by them, dreaming that one day I’d also shine. She’s not just my mentor, she helped shape me,” Mai Tt said.

The Feli Glow Spa, true to its name, is a haven for those who believe in natural beauty and self-care. Importantly, Mai Tt said the spa is a safe, private space for both men and women.

“We don’t use bleaching products here. Everything is organic. We’re here to enhance what’s already beautiful,” she said.

“And what happens in our spa, stays in our spa. Privacy is sacred.”

For Mai Tt, this moment is more than just a business milestone, it is the manifestation of every silent prayer whispered during hard times, every tear turned into tenacity, every closed door turned into a future entrance.