The Gospel star who won awards and hearts: Remembering Eric Pheli Moyo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE gospel music world was shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Eric Pheli Moyo, the Zimbabwean-born singer who was part of South Africa’s Joyous Celebration group. He passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness in Cape Town.

He was 41 years old.

According to reports, Moyo died from a brain bleed and breathed his last at a hospital in Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape. He had collapsed on stage while performing with Joyous Celebration. His music touched many hearts across Africa, especially in South Africa, where he made a lasting impression.

Moyo was known for his passion for singing, his Afro-hairstyle and his melodious voice. But he was more than just a singer. He was also a talented footballer, who could have played professionally.

His friend Thembelani Theodore Mdlaziba said: “Eric was a great footballer. He played soccer well. We used to even have tournaments at church that we used to have, he would kill it. He was such a big Barcelona and Messi fan and we were infamous for disliking Man United, that’s who we were off music. I will miss my friend.”

Moyo and Mdlaziba, together with Mkhululi Bhebhe, formed a gospel group called Vocal Extraordinaire, popularly known as Vocal Ex, in 2013. They were an inter-denominational group of gospel musicians from the Bulawayo Christian community. They made their debut with a successful concert at Bulawayo’s Large City, titled Sithi Uyigcwele, which means “God, you are Holy.”

Moyo was scouted by Lindelani Mkhize in 2014, who invited him to join Joyous Celebration from Joyous 18. He delivered unforgettable performances with the group until his untimely death on December 20, 2023. He was a tenor singer who brought joy to many through his electric performances and unique songs. He was a snazzy dresser with a great stage presence. He led some of the songs that the group sang, such as Jesu Akandinakira.

Moyo’s musical journey began in 2008, when he won Idols East Africa, a version of the Idol series. He was the first winner of the competition, which was a testament to his exceptional vocal talent. He won US$80 000 in cash and a recording deal with Sony BMG worth US$25 000. His victory was not only a personal achievement, but also a source of hope and inspiration for aspiring artistes. He also caught the attention of South Africa’s renowned gospel group, Joyous Celebration.

Moyo lived a private life, away from the media spotlight. He focused on his musical pursuits and explored various aspects of the music industry.

He bought a home and demonstrated his multifaceted talents. He did not reveal much about his personal life, such as his lover, siblings or children. His personal life was a mystery.

A family spokesperson, who preferred anonymity, said the family is still coming to terms with Moyo’s death and body repatriation and burial details to be announced in due course.

“This death came as a shock to us and we are at a great loss and we would ask to be given privacy at this trying time. We will furnish the media with relevant information as far as his repatriation and burial is concerned in due course,” said the spokesperson.–@MbuleloMpofu